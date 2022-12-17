TWITTER FILES: FBI and CIA Connections to Twitter Exposed

The Twitter files are exposing that former FBI and CIA operatives were in bed with the higher ups and censorship Czars over at Twitter.

Recent revelations that the social media platform engaged in a sweeping censorship and election interference operation against conservatives, it’s truly remarkable and criminal.

“Exclusive: Bari doesn’t name too many names but the head of Twitter’s Strategic Response Team when secret actions were taken to stifle conservative accounts happened under Jeff Carlton, who worked for both CIA & FBI,” Ngo wrote. “He just deleted his LinkedIn. But I have an archive. @elonmusk”

A Trust & Safety leader from Twitter named Ella Irwin chimed in to try to correct the record.

This is actually false. I would recommend checking information like this before posting. Jeff stepped into this role as part of Twitter 2.0. — Ella Irwin (@ellagirwin) December 9, 2022

This is actually false. I would recommend checking information like this before posting. Jeff stepped into this role as part of Twitter 2.0.

To which Andy Ngo destroyed her, and proved she was linked to Ex-CIA & FBI intelligence operative Jeff Carlton.

Do you have a connection to ex-CIA & FBI intelligence operative Jeff Carlton, or Twitter? The LinkedIn profile he has tried to scrub says he’s been doing work for Twitter’s Strategic Response Team since May 2021.

Oh Yes You do.

Jeff Carlton’s archived LinkedIn page shows that he was on the Strategic Response Team, in a different role prior to November 2022. It looks like Carlton was promoted.

It says he was a Senior Program Manager from May of 2021 to November of 2022 and then he added this.

“Built and led a programs team that optimizes intake, new workflow integration, training and quality, systems and tooling, and knowledge management for Twitter’s Strategic Response Team.”

In November of 2022, he switched to a Senior Manager, where he now “leads Twitter’s Strategic Response Team of 50+ employees / agents in resolving the highest-profile Trust & Safety escalations. Manage crises and non-standard incidents in content moderation and customer support to promote ‘healthy public conversations’.”

Here’s more from his archived LinkedIn account:

“Former Intelligence Officer transitioned to managing high-profile content moderation and customer support escalations in Social Media / Trust & Safety. Head of Twitter’s Strategic Response Team,” the now-scrubbed LinkedIn profile stated.

“U.S. Naval Academy graduate with 14 years in the Marine Corps leading XFN intelligence teams in data analysis, strategy development, and operational planning,” the profile continues. “Team-builder and problem-solver in dynamic, high pressure, resource scarce environments from the Southern Philippines, to Iraq, to the Korean Peninsula. Proven manager of managers. Expert communicator whose briefings and writings drove Cabinet and White House-level decision-making during special assignments to the CIA and FBI. Innovative and technically savvy in integrating dozens of complex hardware and software solutions into operations.”

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



