TWITTER FACT-CHECKS BIDEN AGAIN, THIS TIME ON HIS LOW GAS PRICE CLAIMS

On Sunday, November 6, Twitter fact-checked a post from President Joe Biden, or whoever is doing his social media, tweeted that the “most common” gas price at stations across the country is $3.19 per gallon. The president added, “That’s progress.” Of course, the gas price is a top voter issue in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

But what Americans found is that the “most common price” is far from the average price, which the president failed to distinguish. AAA suggested the average U.S. price for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.80 as of November 6, more than sixty cents higher than what Biden cited.

There were only two states across the country, Georgia and Texas, that had an average price regular gasoline under the Biden tweet of $3.19 on Sunday, while the majority of states were between $3.50 and $4.00 per gallon, according to the gas prices tracker.

Following Biden’s post, Twitter added, “context’ from its experimental fact-checking program, explaining what the “most common” gas price means.

“Biden is referring to the ‘most common gas price’ as opposed [sic] to the average gas price of $3.80 on 11/6/22. The most common is the ‘mode’ gas price. Neither are wrong and politicians tend to reference he one that is lower. The mode diminishes high gas states from the equation,” the Twitter notes read, linking to the AAA and aWall Street Journal report on the price gap over the two measures of typical gas prices.

Right now, the most common price at gas stations across the country is $3.19 per gallon. That's progress. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 6, 2022

The fact-check, known as “Birdwatch,” isn’t necessarily a correction but contrasted the average price with the mostly displayed price at hundreds of thousands of gas stations nationwide, both of which can be seen as accurate. As rising prices and living costs are key issues for American voters ahead of the midterms, the lower figures would portray the country’s economic prospects in a more positive light, which were Biden’s intentions.

Twitter has fact-checked President Biden at least twice since billionaire Elon Musk became the sole director of the social media giant over a week ago. Biden claimed in an October 28 post that “55” big corporations nationwide paid no taxes for 2020, while the platform affirmed that only “14” of them were eligible to be taxed, another Biden exaggeration.

In late October speech, Biden incorrectly claimed that the price of gasoline was over $5 per gallon when he entered the White House, despite the then-average price of regular gasoline at $2.39. The average national retail price topped $5 for the first time ever this June, about a year-and-a-half after Biden took office.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...