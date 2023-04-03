TWITTER FACT CHECKERS POINT OUT PELOSI’S LIES AND DISHONESTY IN HER TWEET

Nancy Pelosi decided to get on Twitter and make a statement in her excitement of hearing the news of former President Donald J. Trump’s indictment.

Pelosi wrote on Twitter, “The Grand Jury has acted upon the facts and the law. No one is above the law, and everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence. Hopefully, the former President will peacefully respect the system, which grants him that right.”

But, Pelosi’s erroneous statement backfired when she got ‘fact checked’ by Twitter. They correctly pointed out, “Ms. Pelosi misakenly says that Trump can prove his innocence at trial. Law in the U.S. assumes the innonence of a defendant and the prosecution must prove guilt for a conviction.” Twitter also cited the law of the presumption of innoncence from Cornell Law School.

The irony is hilarious as you can see some of the examplified responses posted on Twitter.

Isn’t it nice to have Elon Musk owning Twitter, so there’s a small bout of culpability and combating the propaganda of the radical left?

