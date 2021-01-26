Twitter Encourages Users to Snitch on Each Other with ‘Birdwatch’ Feature

So what’s Twitter up to today to violate your rights, on nothing much just a program called “Birdwatch” which encourages users to police and flag other’s tweets if they don’t agree with them or believe they may spread misinformation.

The 1939 German’s would be proud right now of Jack Dorsey and his minions, this is how it starts.

According to the company they want to “broaden the range of voices” fighting against misinformation, but the feature has the potential to do nothing but have both sides of the political aisle attacking each other on the regular.

In a recent blog post, Twitter announced a new feature on its site called “Birdwatch,” which allows users to add notes with “helpful context” to tweets that they believe are misleading. To participate, users must have certain information on file with Twitter such as their phone number, ostensibly to prove the account belongs to a real person.



🐦 Today we’re introducing @Birdwatch, a community-driven approach to addressing misleading information. And we want your help. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/aYJILZ7iKB — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 25, 2021

The company explained how the feature will work, writing:

Birdwatch allows people to identify information in Tweets they believe is misleading and write notes that provide informative context. We believe this approach has the potential to respond quickly when misleading information spreads, adding context that people trust and find valuable. Eventually we aim to make notes visible directly on Tweets for the global Twitter audience, when there is consensus from a broad and diverse set of contributors. In this first phase of the pilot, notes will only be visible on a separate Birdwatch site. On this site, pilot participants can also rate the helpfulness of notes added by other contributors. These notes are being intentionally kept separate from Twitter for now, while we build Birdwatch and gain confidence that it produces context people find helpful and appropriate. Additionally, notes will not have an effect on the way people see Tweets or our system recommendations.

Twitter stated that it has conducted “more than 100 qualitative interviews with individuals across the political spectrum who use Twitter,” and has received “broad general support” for the Birdwatch program.

The company stated that all data contributed to Birdwatch will be available to download and that it will update a public “Birdwatch Guide” that users can review. Twitter also stated that it’s embedding a member of the University of Chicago’s Center for RISC on the Birdwatch team.

The blog post ends stating:

We know this might be messy and have problems at times, but we believe this is a model worth trying. We invite you to learn alongside as we continue to explore different ways of addressing a common problem. Follow @Birdwatch for the latest updates and to provide feedback on how we are doing.

You can read more from our friends at Breitbart.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...