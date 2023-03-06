News

TWITTER DOWN: Users Worldwide Report Outages

- by Matt Couch - 1 Comment

Twitter on Monday appeared to be experiencing a major outage that was affecting MAC and Desktop users alike.

The social media failure looked like this to users. See the error code below.

{“errors”:[{“message”:”Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint, please see https://developer.twitter.com/en/docs/twitter-api for more information”,”code”:467}]}

Multiple Twitter users say they can’t access the platform on Desktop or MAC, and according to the outage tracker Down Detector, tens of thousands of users have already reported issues with the platform.

This is a developing story and we’ll keep you posted.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

2 1 vote
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

Related Posts

BREAKING: Twitter Suspends Conservative Influencer Gunther Eagleman with Nearly 250K Followers Over Anti-Ukraine Tweets

Judge Orders North Little Rock Mental Health Facility to Pay $2.5 Million in Teen Rape Case

Mike Pompeo Takes Shots at President Trump Claims He’s Not a Real Conservative (VIDEO)

About Matt Couch

View all posts by Matt Couch →

Leave a Reply

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Gloria
Gloria
57 minutes ago

I have simply received my third order of payment that very same that $30000 that I even have created merely in one month by operative on-line over my laptop.{n52 This job is good and its regular earnings are much better than my regular purpose job. be a neighborhood of this job presently and start making money on-line just by
Go Here…… http://ezywork1.blogspot.com

0
Reply