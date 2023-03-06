TWITTER DOWN: Users Worldwide Report Outages

Twitter on Monday appeared to be experiencing a major outage that was affecting MAC and Desktop users alike.
The social media failure looked like this to users. See the error code below.
{“errors”:[{“message”:”Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint, please see https://developer.twitter.com/en/docs/twitter-api for more information”,”code”:467}]}
Multiple Twitter users say they can’t access the platform on Desktop or MAC, and according to the outage tracker Down Detector, tens of thousands of users have already reported issues with the platform.
This is a developing story and we’ll keep you posted.
