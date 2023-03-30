Twitter Claims Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles Was Suspended on Twitter for Posting a Bible Verse Because it ‘Violated Terms of Service’

The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles, a political commentator, has been suspended on Twitter for posting a bible verse. Yes, we’re serious.

The suspension comes the same day that Congresswoman Majorie Taylor Green and dozens of other conservative influencers were suspended for posting about the “Transgender Day of Vengeance” event being planned for this coming weekend in Washington, D.C. by far left extremists.

Attn: @elonmusk, Michael Knowles was suspended for posting a Bible verse. I assume this was a mistake. Can we get his account restored asap? pic.twitter.com/xmv1pvwQLy — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 29, 2023

Knowles had tweeted, “beloved, never avenge yourselves, but leave it to the wrath of God; for it is written, ‘Vengeance is mine, I will repay, says the Lord.’”

Twitter claims the Bible verse goes against the platform’s rules against “violent speech.”

“You may not share abusive content, harass someone, or encourage other people to do so,” Twitter’s message to Knowles said.

Knowles was then instructed to either remove the offending tweet or file an appeal.

Earlier in the day, Twitter suspended Rep. Greene’s congressional account over her tweets about a “Day of Vengeance” in Washington, D.C., being advertised for March 31-April 2, by The Trans Radical Activist Network (TRAN).

“Like the Stonewall Riots the gays and lesbians were experiencing what the trans community is facing now. This cycle of hate needs to end in fact it must. Allies, siblings we need you now more than ever. ‘I was a radical revolutionist. I still am a revolutionist…I am glad I was in the Stonewall Riot. I remember when someone threw a Molotov cocktail, I thought, ‘My god, the revolution is here. The revolution is finally here?” the group’s website states.

In response, Greene tweeted her concerns about hormone treatments for people who say they are transgender.

“How much hormones like testosterone and medications for mental illness was the transgender Nashville school shooter taking,” the Georgia Republican tweeted. “Everyone can stop blaming guns now.”

