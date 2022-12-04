Twitter CEO Elon Musk Meets with French President Macron to Discuss Social Media Regulations (Censorship)

As you probably were aware, the French President Emmanuel Macron was in Washington, D.C. and the United States making the rounds this past week, and he sat down with new Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk to discuss social media regulations.

For those of you wondering what that means, it means censorship, because no one wants you silenced like the world’s governments.

According to reports, Musk and Macron spoke for about an hour on topics including green energy, social media moderation, and regulations.

“In accordance with our ambition to decarbonize and reindustrialize France and Europe, I discussed today with @elonmusk on future green industrial projects, in particular on the manufacture of electric vehicles and batteries,” Macron tweeted, according to a translation.

Conformément à notre ambition de décarboner et réindustrialiser la France et l'Europe, j’ai échangé aujourd’hui avec @elonmusk sur les futurs projets industriels verts, notamment sur la fabrication de véhicules électriques et de batteries. pic.twitter.com/oMwcejKGx6 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 3, 2022

Macron said in another tweet, “Transparent user policies, significant reinforcement of content moderation and protection of freedom of speech: efforts have to be made by Twitter to comply with European regulations.”

The world’s richest man and the French President reportedly met in New Orleans of all places. Macron also met with Joe Biden and other U.S. lawmakers Thursday, including soon to be new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

“This state visit enables us to put France, and with France Europe, at the heart of the American agenda. That’s a good thing,” Macron told journalists in French, according to a translation from pool reporters.

Macron even made the rounds appearing on Good Morning America this week, and he claimed that free speech must have “limits,” even though the United States Constitution says otherwise.

“Free speech and democracy is based on respect and public order. You can demonstrate, you can have free speech, you can write what you want, but there are responsibilities and limits,” he said.

Spoken like a true tyrant Macron!

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



