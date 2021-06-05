Twitter Censorship Strikes Again, Suspends Account After They Announce Drop of Fauci Emails

Twitter is quickly proving to be one of the most dangerous powers in the world. They hate the truth, they hate Republicans and they hate everyone who doesn’t worship their far-left ideologies.

Earlier this week, the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) revealed they had discovered and received Dr. Anthony Fauci’s emails, showing his potential cover-ups and questionable behavior in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

The process for ICAN was a long one in receiving Dr. Fauci’s emails however they were finally able to get their hands on them after filing a lawsuit.

Earlier this week, ICAN announced they had recieved the emails however Twitter, being the fascist company they are, decided to cover for Fauci and banned ICAN’s Twitter account.

“Reflecting concern regarding what these emails may reveal, Twitter blocked ICAN’s account for merely stating that the Fauci emails it obtained would shortly be released to the public,” ICAN announced in a statement. “Mr. Bigtree explained that “one can only assume that Twitter is concerned that Fauci’s own emails undermine the narrative it has been pushing regarding coronavirus and the coronavirus vaccine.””

Read ICAN’s full press release that was released earlier today:

AUSTIN, TX, June 4, 2021 – In early 2020, ICAN made FOIA requests to NIH for documents regarding COVID-19, including two requests for emails sent by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. When NIH failed to respond to those requests, ICAN brought a lawsuit against the agency on June 29, 2020.

In response to that lawsuit, NIH agreed to produce Dr. Fauci’s emails on a rolling basis. To date, ICAN has received 2,957 pages of Dr. Fauci’s emails, sent from early February 2020 through May 2020. There is some overlap between these emails and those recently made public by BuzzFeed.

Del Bigtree, the founder of ICAN, said, “We must hold our government health officials accountable when they make false claims” and “is pleased to provide the public with Fauci’s emails reflecting what he was saying privately in early 2020 regarding masks, therapeutics, vaccines, ventilators, and many other COVID-19 topics.”

Reflecting concern regarding what these emails may reveal, Twitter blocked ICAN’s account for merely stating that the Fauci emails it obtained would shortly be released to the public. Mr. Bigtree explained that “one can only assume that Twitter is concerned that Fauci’s own emails undermine the narrative it has been pushing regarding coronavirus and the coronavirus vaccine.”

Highlights from these emails are outlined below and watch “ The Highwire with DelBigtree ” weekly at 2 pm Eastern for additional coverage regarding these emails and other health topics

