Twitter BANS Project Veritas Founder James O’Keefe After He Exposes CNN’s Deliberate Manipulation of Viewers

After Project Veritas and its founder James O’Keefe revealed some damning information on CNN, Twitter has suspended O’Keefe, an absolute silence of free speech in America, and every politician should be livid about this.

Wait, WTF?! Twitter suspends Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe RIGHT after he dropped damning CNN story https://t.co/03mS4M1Xje — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 15, 2021

Following a series of bombshell reports about the deceit and anti-American nature of CNN, Twitter suspended O’Keefe’s account permanently. They had already banned the Project Veritas account. Now, they’ve taken out the head honcho as well.

Here is part one of the CNN Expose:

Part Two was even more damning as the CNN Director Reveals That Network Practices ‘Art of Manipulation’ to ‘Change The World.’

PART 3: Chester Says CNN ‘Trying To Help’ Black Lives Matter By Protecting Group’s Narrative On Race.

One things for sure in America, big tech is controlling our country, our politicians, and what we see and here. It’s actually out of control, corporations are running the nation, something our founding fathers never thought we would see. It’s a problem that has to be corrected and fast. This level of tyranny is out of control.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...