TULSI GABBARD LANDS CONTRIBUTOR CONTRACT WITH FOX NEWS

A spokesperson for Fox News confirmed to The Hill on Tuesday that Fox News has signed former Democratic Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard to a contributor contract, according to reports.

Gabbard ran for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020, and has emerged as a leading critic of liberals since, campaigning with a number of Trump-backed Republicans during the recent midterm elections cycle.

Gabbard has spent several months joining several Fox News shows and guest hosting “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the channel’s top-rated prime time program. Her first appearance hosting Tucker’s show was on August 12, while her most recent appearance as Tucker’s host was on Monday night.

When appearing in August, she attacked the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago, saying, “The FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago marked the beginning of a new and dangerous path for America.”

Gabbard announced in October that she was leaving the Democratic Party, saying, “I can no longer remain intoday’s Democratic party that’s under the complete control of an “elitist cabal of warmongers” who are driven by cowardly woke-ness, who divide us by radicalizing every issue and stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms that enshrined our Constitution, who are hostile towards people of faith and spirituality.”

Gabbard later told Fox’s Tucker Carlson that she had no choice but to leave her party after they strayed from the Constitution.

“When you look at this party, today’s Democratic Party, it’s controlled by fanatical ideologues who hate freedom. They despise the Constitution. They actively find ways to undermine our God-given rights enshrined in the Constitution like freedom of speech,” she reasoned.

