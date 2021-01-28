Tulsi Gabbard HAMMERS Dems! Calls Adam Schiff, John Brennan, Big Tech ‘Domestic Enemies’

Well we’ve found a Democrat who actually gets what’s happening in Washington, D.C. Former Presidential candidate and United States Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is firing shots at her former colleagues in the swamp.

Gabbard saying that what happened at the Capitol wasn’t acceptable, but labeling half the country as Domestic Terrorist was an even bigger threat by her former counterparts.

Gabbard unloaded on Twitter:

The mob who stormed the capitol to try to stop Congress from carrying out its constitutional responsibilities were behaving like domestic enemies of our country.

But let us be clear, the John Brennan’s, Adam Schiffs and the oligarchs in Big Tech who are trying to undermine our constitutionally-protected rights and turn our country into a police state with KGB-style “surveillance” are also domestic enemies—and much more powerful, and therefore dangerous, than the mob which stormed the capitol.

President Biden, I call upon you & all of Congress from both parties to denounce efforts by Brennan & others to take away our civil liberties endowed to us by our Creator & guaranteed in our Constitution. If you don’t stand up to them now, then our country will be in great peril.

WATCH her passionate plea below.

Gabbard was NOT defending the people that stormed the Capitol. What she was saying was that a bunch of widely condemned incompetents breaking into Congress and taking selfies while they milled around is a lot less of a threat than a government/tech oligarchy-run police state advocated by powerful people like John Brennan and Adam Schiff.

What are your thoughts America, do you agree with Gabbard?

