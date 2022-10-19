Tulsi Gabbard Endorses Republican Kari Lake for Arizona Governor

Former Democrat Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii stunned the Democrats and their friends in the media this past weekend as she endorsed Republican Kari Lake​ for governor in Arizona. Lake is poised for a landslide victory.

Tulsi commented that her Democrat challenger is refusing to debate the GOP candidate. Gabbard said, “Voters do not like cowards and tend not to elect them.”

Tulsi continued, “For too long establishment leaders from both parties have sought to enrich themselves, play games, and build up their power while ignoring and even enabling the suffering of millions of hard-working Americans.

“Kari Lake is a leader who puts people first, is fighting for border security, energy independence, public safety, and other policies that actually make life better and more affordable for the American people.

“Kari Lake isn’t afraid to call out the warmongering elitist cabal of permanent Washington and the Military Industrial Complex, and their propagandists in the mainstream media. I look forward to supporting @KariLake ahead of these critical midterm elections.”

When asked why she was backing the GOP candidate in the New Hampshire Senate race, Gabbard explained, “I’m an independent, and I’ve laid out the reasons why today’s Democratic Party, that is controlled by fanatical ideologues, that stands against freedom, why it’s a party I can no longer be associated with.

For too long establishment leaders from both parties have sought to enrich themselves, play games, and build up their power while ignoring and even enabling the suffering of millions of hard-working Americans. Kari Lake is a leader who… (1/3) pic.twitter.com/TTpMiOsiSF — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2022

“I’m here campaigning with Don Bolduc because I know he’s committed to putting country and the American people first, and I think that more politicians, more people running for office would be smart to do the same.”

Bolduc is a retired United States Brigadier General and is the Republican nominee in the 2022 United States Senate in New Hampshire. He is running against incumbent Democrat Maggie Hassan.

Gabbard added, “I think it makes every bit of sense when you look at two people who’ve dedicated our lives to serve our country, both in uniform and now in public office.

“It makes every sense when you look at the things, the fundamental foundational things that we share in common, which is the Constitution, it’s freedom. It’s the Bill of Rights. It’s taking care of serving the needs of people here inNew Hampshire and across the country.”

…elitist cabal of permanent Washington and the Military Industrial Complex, and their propagandists in the mainstream media. I look forward to supporting @KariLake ahead of these critical midterm elections. (3/3) — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2022

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Give Send Go – Donate via Give Send Go

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...