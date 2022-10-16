Tulsi Gabbard Drops the HAMMER on Kamala Harris (VIDEO)

Former Democratic Representative of Hawaii, Tulsi Gabbard, while a guest on Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade radio show on Wednesday, continued to torch the Democratic Party after announcing her exit on Tuesday, dropping the hammer on Vice President Kamala Harris.

Gabbard said on Kilmeade’s radio show, “I made the decision to leave the Democratic Party alone because of the fundamental problems with this woke ideological leadership in the party.”

Gabbard commented, “Kamala Harris is a perfect example of everything that is wrong with Washington and the Democratic party of today. We had a person running for president who claimed to be very proud of her record.

“And so, I took the opportunity to hold her to account for that and explain to the American people why she did what she did. Nothing happened to her when she smoked pot, but she was very happy to keep people in prison and put people in jail for doing the same thing.

“To be associated with a party that is driven by this woke insanity, essentially opposing and undermining our freedoms, is not something that I could do any longer.

“My loyalties are very clear, and I took an oath, both as a service member, as a soldier, as well as a member of Congress, to support and defend the Constitution.

“And that’s an oath I take extremely seriously.

“They will do all that they can to destroy you, silence you, smear you, work with Big Tech, work with Corporate media, to actively destroy anyone who dares to even question their agenda,” she said.

Gabbard, who notoriously slammed Vice President Harris during a Democratic presidential debate in 2019, doubled down on her criticism during the interview with Kilmeade, calling out Harris’ “double standard” on key issues, including drug prosecutions.

Gabbard wrote earlier: “I love our country. Our God-given rights of freedom, life, and liberty enshrined in our Constitution and Bill of Rights are my inspiration. I answered the call to duty and took an oath, dedicating my life to supporting and defending those freedoms, both in uniform and in public office.

“Growing up in Hawaii gave me a special appreciation of our home, water, and precious natural resources. So, when I was 21 years old, I decided to run for Hawaii State House so that I could be in a position to protect our environment. I wasn’t politically affiliated before that, but as I was about to file my election papers, I had to choose which party to affiliate with.

“As I did my research, I was inspired by Democrats who stood up against the war in Vietnam, and those who fought for Hawaii’s plantation workers who were being abused and exploited by wealthy landowners.

“I was inspired by leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy and drawn to the ideals of a big-tent Democratic Party that stood up for working men and women, the little guy.

“In contrast, the Republican Party seemed like one that stood for the interests of big business and warmongering elites. So, I became a Democrat and remained one for over 20 years, an independent Democrat to be sure, but aDemocrat nonetheless.

“I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue and stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms enshrined in our Constitution, are hostile to people of faith and spirituality, demonize the police and protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, believe in open borders, weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents, and above all, are dragging us ever closer to nuclear war.

“Here are some of the main reasons I’m leaving the Democratic Party, in brief. I’ll be tackling each of these in more depth in the coming weeks.

“Today’s Democratic Party does not believe in our constitutionally protected right to free speech. Fostering diversity of thought and freedom of expression is the foundation of any flourishing democracy. Democratic Party leaders don’t agree.

“They are led by fanatical ideologues who pose a threat to our democracy because they don’t believe in freedom, freedom of speech, freedom of thought, freedom of religion. They try to censor speech they don’t like, labeling it as “misinformation,” “hate speech,” or “violent speech.””They work hand-in-glove with corporate for-profit media and Big Tech to smear and silence political opponents and those who dare to challenge their authority, exposing their insecurities. The Biden Administration even tried launching their own “Ministry of Truth” to control what information we are allowed to read, hear, and say.



Their ideology is one of hate and divisiveness, rather than respect and love (aloha) and is diametrically opposed to traditional ‘liberalism’ which recognized the basic goodness of people and the autonomy of the individual, supporting civil liberties and a government of, by, and for the people. How can a political party that is opposed to freedom be trusted with our democracy? They can’t be,” she wrote.

Gabbard declined to say whether she will call herself an Independent or a Republican going forward and instead called herself an “independent-minded” person.

