Tulsa Gunman’s Actions Had Nothing to do with Made up Narrative of ‘White Supremacy’

A Tulsa, Oklahoma hospital was the site of a vicious mass shooting attack on Wednesday. Tulsa police gave the known details of the case at the time saying in a statement, “Earlier this afternoon, we responded to a call about a man armed with a rifle at the Natlie Building at St. Francis Hospital. The department said the crime scene was 6475 S. Yale Avenue.

“This turned into an active shooter situation, the department continued. “At this point, we can confirm the shooter is dead. Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats. We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties.”

Just after President Joe Biden had been advised of the Tulsa shooting and before all the details were made available, New York City councilwoman Rodneyse Bochette Hermelyn was busy blaming and tweeting “white supremacy” was the cause for the deadly mass shooting at the hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

NYC councilwoman Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn (@AMBichotte) blames white supremacy for a deadly mass shooting at a hospital in Tulsa carried out by a black gunman. https://t.co/lSfdvFikFS — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 2, 2022

Contrary to theories and prior speculation that the Tulsa shooter was a “white supremacist,” the gunman turned out to be an African-American, 45-year-old-Michael Louis, who carried a note explaining his actions.

Police Chief Wendell Franklins said, “Officers located a letter on Louis that made it clear that he came in with the intent to kill Dr. Phillips and anyone who got in his way. He blamed Dr. Phillips for the ongoing pain following back surgery.”

“Dr. Preston Phillips was Louis’ main target,” police said. Adding, “Louis was shooting anyone who stood in his way. His other victims were Dr. Stephanie Husen, Amanda Glenn, a receptionist, and William Love, one of the doctor’s patients.

Just hours before the shooting spree, Louis purchased a semi-automatic rifle from a gun store and bought a handgun on May 29 from a pawn shop, authorities said.

Political activist Scott Presler asked a pointed question about President Joe Biden, now that we know the suspect is a black American and not a “white supremacist.”

When is Joe Biden heading to Tulsa?



He was so quick to travel to Buffalo, while disregarding Waukesha. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) June 2, 2022

“When is Joe Biden heading to Tulsa?” Presler asked. “He was so quick to travel to Buffalo while disregarding Waukesha.”

New Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was pressed earlier on Biden’s strong interest in the Buffalo mass shooting. Peter Doocy of Fox News had asked in May, “How come the president is visiting Buffalo after a senseless tragedy there, but he couldn’t visit Waukesha after 6 were killed and 61 injured in the Christmas Parade attack?”

Jeanne-Pierre replied at the time, “I mean, he’s visited many communities. Buffalo, you know, he’s able to go tomorrow to Buffalo before the trip. That is something that was important for him to do. But he has visited many other communities. This is…Buffalo is not the first community, sadly, that he has had to go to because of a violent attack.”

However, the evasive response did not answer the question about why Biden took such immediate interest in going to Buffalo, but passed on paying a visit to Waukesha, Wisconsin after the Christmas Parade attack. It may have something to do with the suspect Darrell Brooks being a vocal Black Lives Matter supporter.

There is a similar lack of vocal outcry at the White House about the Laguna Woods church shooting and the New York City subway shooting in April, which the U.S. media suddenly dropped after it turned out the suspect was a black nationalist.

We appreciate our friends at Patriot Alerts for content in this article.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...