Tuesday mornings cartoon comes from our friends over at Andrews McMeel, and they absolutely nailed it.

“The unvaccinated shall wear the scarlet letter U.” That’s exactly what this President is trying to do to the American people who do not trust the vaccine. The U.S. Government numbers show that at least 70 people are dying per day from the vaccine, and that’s what is being reported.

See the cartoon below:

You can see all of their amazing cartoons and artwork over at www.andrewsmcmeel.com

