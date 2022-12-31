TUCKER: Trump’s Tax Returns Show He Got Poorer in Office While Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell Got Filthy Rich

As you may have heard by now, the insane and radical Democrats in our nations congress have gotten ahold of, and access to former President Donald J. Trump’s tax returns.

What you may not be aware of, is that it’s an absolute nothing burger, and in fact the 45th President actually lost money and got poorer during his time in office.

In fact, it’s so bad that Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pelosi got filthy rich and much richer, meanwhile Donald Trump got much much poorer. How is this someone who’s “taking advantage of the system” as the bogus Jan 6 Committee continues to proclaim?

It’s not, please try fact checking this you liberal morons.

Our good friend Tucker Carlson sums it up nicely in this segment, and liberals everywhere are still looking for their insane “Gotcha” moment trying to get President Trump in trouble because he simply hurts their feelings.

Watch Tucker’s take below.

WATCH:

Tucker: Trumps Tax returns show he got poorer as President while Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell got Filthy Rich…. pic.twitter.com/A9UX9IsuQ3 — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) December 31, 2022

