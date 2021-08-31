Tucker: They Won’t Admit They Are Wrong And Don’t Care What You Think, They Left Americans Behind (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson took to the airwaves on Monday night and yet again brought the truth, straight from the mouths of those in charge of our nations military literally admitting failure.

Marine General Kenneth McKenzie of the United States Marine Corp made the ridiculous announcement from the Pentagon.

“I’m here to announce the completion of our withdraw from Afghanistan and the end of the military mission to evacuate American citizens, third country nationals, and vulnerable Afghans. The last C-17 lifted off from Hamid Karzai International Airport and the last manned aircraft is now clearing the airspace above Afghanistan.”

But that’s not the case, we know the stories and people that our own Matt Couch has been working with can confirm there are hundred of Americans trapped in Afghanistan. Tucker Carlson elaborates on this.

Tucker: “Just moments after the clip you just saw announcing that we had left Afghanistan for good, General McKenzie conceded that actually not all of us did leave, in fact there are still Americans trapped inside Afghanistan. The United States military left them behind.”

General McKenzie: We maintained the ability to bring them in up until immediately before departure, but we were not able to bring any Americans out. That activity ended probably about 12 hours before our exit. Although we continued the outreach and would have been prepared to bring them on until the last minute, but none of them made it to the airport and were able to be accommodated.”

Tucker unloads,

“None of them made it to the airport. So that answers a lot of questions. In the past week you may have wondered about this large but unknown number of American citizens you keep reading about who for whatever reason are still stuck in Afghanistan, and may have asked yourself, who are these people. Maybe they don’t want to leave may have been the conclusion you’ve come to, maybe we don’t owe them anything. It would be nice to believe that, very nice, but now we can’t believe that. Because we just learned from the commander of American troops in the region that at least some of these people that are our countrymen, our fellow Americans, really are trapped in a nation controlled by the Taliban. These Americans tried to flee, but it was too chaotic and too dangerous. As General McKenzie just put it they couldn’t get to the airport in time, so the military just left. Tough! Call us if you make it to Tampa. It’s hard to believe that General McKenzie just admitted this in public. The reporters in the briefing room seemed to think it was just normal another Pentagon briefing. But there’s nothing normal about this, not in this country. It is appalling on every level, it is the definition of dishonorable.”

Tucker continued..

“What’s the point of having a military that doesn’t bother to rescue its own citizens.It’s a serious question. Why do we have an army? All of those guns and helicopters, and missile systems. Isn’t the point of all of it, its whole purpose, is to protect Americans. Apparently there’s another purpose, at least in view of the man who overseas the military’s central command. Those people are no longer our problem General McKenzie says, we’re going to let the State Department deal with them.”

According to the moronic Tony Blinken says we can trust the Taliban, they’ve guaranteed that no Americans will be harmed. They’ve given us their word, American citizens will be fine.

You can watch the full segment below, it’s worth watching.

5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...