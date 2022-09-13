Tucker Carlson SLAMS Woke Critics of Queen Elizabeth II in Epic Monologue [VIDEO INSIDE]

Last Thursday night Tucker Carlson, on his Fox News show, overruled woke critics of the late Queen Elizabeth II saying, “The British Empire was not perfect, but it was far more humane than any other ever. It was an impressive place run by impressive People.”​

Carlston continued, “We will see many empires going forward, but we will never see one so benign. Slander the ruler, discredit the entire period she lived in. And that’s exactly why they are attacking Queen Elizabeth tonight.

“Not because she was a bad person, she was not a bad person, but because she lived during a better time. The empire evaporated and along with it, Britain’s self-confident and ultimately its self-respect.

“It’s hard to believe now, but Britain was not always a regional banking center/refugee camp. It was a real place with a history and a language and a culture and a genuinely remarkable people.

“The British gave the world the Magna Carta, and habeas corpus and free speech.

“They helped end the transatlantic slave trade as well as the ritual murder of widows in India.

“The British Empire spread Protestant Christianity to the entire world.

“It published some of the greatest literature ever written and produced the finest manufactured goods ever made anywhere at any time, including now.

“It was an impressive place run by impressive people.

“We will see many empires going forward, but we will never see one so benign.

“In an ideal world, there would not be empires, no empires, only sovereign nations.

“But we don’t have that world, I never have had that world. Going back to the Assyrians, 1400 years before Christ.

“In the real world, the one we live in, strong countries dominate weak countries, and that trend shows no sign of changing.

“The very least you can say about the English is they took their colonial responsibility seriously. They did not just take things.

“When the U.S. government withdrew from Afghanistan after 20 years we left behind air strips, shipping containers, and guns.

“When the British pulled out of India, they left behind an entire civilization: a language, a legal system, schools, churches, public buildings. All still in use today.

“A country in the North Atlantic the size of Alabama that somehow took over the world and ruled it with decency unmatched by any empire in human history.

“The British Empire was evil, they wrote, apparently totally unaware of what came after.

“And speaking of that, what came after the British Empire? How, for example, did Africa fare after the British left?

Let’s see: Uganda got Idi Amin, who was a cannibal. Rhodesia became Zimbabwe and then became the poorest country on the planet under the racist lunatic Robert Mugabe.

“As of tonight South Africa is being run into the ground by an incompetent kleptocrat named Cyril Ramaphosa,” he said.

Carnegie Mellon University Professor Uju Anya said, “I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.” After facing backlash she doubled down saying, “If anyone expects me to express anything but disdain for the monarch who supervised a government that sponsored the genocide that massacred and displaced half my family and the consequences of which those alive today are still trying to overcome, you can keep wishing upon a star.”

“This is someone supposedly working to make the world better?” Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said. “I don’t think so. Wow.”

