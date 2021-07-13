Tucker Carlson Segment Goes VIRAL After He Explains Why Trump Supporters are Skeptical About 2020 Elections (VIDEO)

At this point there is little question of whether America is divided about the 2020 elections or not. It’s literally those that think a guy who couldn’t fill up 30 circles on a lawn got 81 million votes, and those who think the guy who was drawing tens of thousands to every rally won.

Tucker Carlson is not one to back down from an issue, he’s literally the only real journalist left on Fox News. He’s not afraid to question things, investigate things, and piss people off. That’s a rarity in this woke society that’s more concerned with feelings than facts.

During Friday’s edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the Fox News host read what he described as “a remarkable series of tweets” posted by podcaster Daryl Cooper who under his Twitter handle of @martyrmade broke it all down, laying out a damning case on why the establishment is no longer trusted by a large percentage of the country.

Tucker Carlson Reading @martyrmade's Viral Thread On Why So Many Trump Supporters Have Questions About The 2020 Election & Their Distrust Of The Mainstream Media pic.twitter.com/HY6MECgd3s — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) July 10, 2021

According to Tucker; “Yesterday an historian and podcaster called Daryl Cooper wrote a remarkable series of tweets in which he tried to explain why so many Trump voters believe the last election was rigged;” he said, “really smart, he crystalized it, I’d like read some of it now.”

He then proceeded to read the thread on air; “Here are the facts, actual, confirmed facts that shape their perspective of Trump voters, the FBI spied on the 2016 Trump campaign using evidence manufactured by the Clinton campaign. We now know that all involved knew it was fake from day one,”

Tucker continued, “The voters that this was aimed at are Tea Party people. The types who give their kids a pocket Constitution for their birthday and have Founding Father’s memes in their bios. The intel community spying on a presidential campaign using fake evidence including forged documents is a big deal to them.”

“Trump supporters know the collusion case front and back. They went from worrying the collusion must be real, to suspecting it might be fake, to realizing it was a scam, then watched as every institution, the intel agencies, the press, Congress, academia – gaslit them for another year.” He said.

He pointed out that one likely objective of the Russia hoax was to limit Trump’s choice of those who would work for him, opening the door to the parade of Deep Snakes like John Bolton, Christopher Wray, and Bill Barr along with others who sabotaged the ex-POTUS every step of the way.

“Worse, collusion was used to scare people away from working in the Trump administration. They knew their entire lives would be investigated. Many quit because they were being bankrupted by legal fees. The DOJ, the press, and the government destroyed lives and actively subverted an elected administration,” he said.

“This is where people whose political identity was largely defined by a naive belief in what they learned in civics class began to see the outline of a regime that crossed all institutional boundaries,” he said, “that regime stepped out of the shadows to unite against an interloper, Donald Trump.”

He addressed the obvious, that the Deep State is corrupt to the core and transcends party lines; “A lot of Trump supporters see that the regime is not partisan. They all know that the same institutions would have taken opposite sides if it was a Tulsi Gabbard vs Jeb Bush election.”

“It’s hard to describe to people on the left how shocking and disillusioning this was for people who encourage their sons to enlist in the Army, and hate those who don’t stand for the anthem.” He continued; “They could have managed the shock if it only involved the government. But the behavior of the corporate press is really what radicalized them. They hate journalists more than they hate any politician or government official because they feel most betrayed by them.”

He then drove the point home by laying the burnt of the blame on a media that is no longer comprised of legitimate journalists but rather stooges of the regime; “The idea that the press is driven by ratings/sensationalism became untenable. If that were true, they’d be all over the Epstein story. The corporate press is the propaganda arm of the Regime they now see in outline. Nothing anyone says will ever make them unsee that, period.”

Read the entire epic thread by @martyrmade HERE before it is disappeared by the censors at Twitter.

4.7 3 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...