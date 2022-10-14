News

Tucker Carlson Says Nancy Pelosi Isn’t a Catholic and She Needs to Stop Pretending, Hammers Her on Multiple Issues (VIDEO)

Matt Couch October 13, 2022 No Comments

In response to another reporter that had been grilling Pelosi earlier, Fox News star and host Tucker Carlson overruled Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying, “First of all, you’re not a Catholic. I mean, this is ridiculous!” he exclaimed. “Let’s stop pretending. Second, you don’t believe at all on the right to choose. You applauded as nurses got fired because they didn’t want to take the mandatory vax because they didn’t want to hurt their own fertility.

Tucker continued, “They wanted to have children someday. And you thought that was great. So, it wasn’t their body and their choice. You’re a liar and a fraud. You’re not a Christian. Be quiet.”

Evidently, Pelosi’s response to the reporter earlier is what created the reaction by Tucker Carlson.

Here is Pelosi’s response to the reporter, “A woman has a right to choose. It’s up to her, her doctor, her family, her husband, her significant other, and her god.”

“I’m a very Catholic person and I believe in every woman’s right to make her own decisions,” Pelosi added.

