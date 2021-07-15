Tucker Carlson Says Main-In-Ballots Were DOUBLE COUNTED in Georgia (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson is blowing this whistle on more voter fraud in the great state of Georgia. Carlson said that “at least 36 batches of mail-in ballots… were double counted in Fulton County,” for a “total of more than 4,000 votes.”

Carlson on his show Wednesday on Fox News was fearless in reporting that there was possible evidence of fraud in Fulton County, Georgia.

The first massive piece of the puzzle was a warehouse that holds over 140,000 absentee ballots was broken into. That’s right, it was broken into.

“Depending on who you ask, the building contains evidence that either confirms or refutes the claim that voter fraud affected the outcome of the 202o election in the state of Georgia.”

Joe Biden won the presidential election by less than 13,000 votes. Fulton County officials, Carlson said, haven’t allowed the public to see those absentee ballots that were contained in the warehouse. A lawsuit has been filed for the right to see the ballots. He has seen some, and “it demands and explanation,” Carlson said.

Carlson called on the truth to be exposed, for the facts to be laid bare. But, he noted, that this transparency is being obfuscated by none other than election officials in Fulton County. Rob Pitts, an election official, said “it was not necessary to look at the ballots,” saying that it was “ridiculous” to want to see them at all.

Pitts reiterated what the Biden administration, and leading Democrats, have said, which is that audits, recounts, and certifications are good enough reasons to “stop already.” Courts have ruled that the ballots should be kept in that warehouse.

“Except that’s not true,” Carlson alleges. “It now appears there was meaningful fraud in Fulton County, Georgia, last November. That is not a conspiracy theory, that is true.”

As for the facts, Carlson said that “at least 36 batches of mail-in ballots… were double counted in Fulton County,” for a “total of more than 4,000 votes.” The final tally “from the double-count,” Carlson said, “amounts to more than 3300 votes for Joe Biden and 865 votes for Donald Trump.”

“We’re not talking about a couple of ballots here,” Carlson said, “we’re talking about a lot of ballots, at least hundreds of ballots involved. Enough to affect the outcome of the election.”

You can read more from our friends at The Post Millennial.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...