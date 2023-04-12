News

Tucker Carlson Interviews President Trump in Historic Interview VIDEO – [DETAILS INSIDE]

- by Matt Couch - 2 Comments.

Tucker Carlson sat down with President Trump for a one on one interview at Mar-a-Lago and it was absolutely fascinating. Here are some of the details below.

Tucker Carlson on his conversation with President Trump:

“His understanding of world affairs is so much more nuanced and sophisticated and pro-American than the moronic neocons currently in charge. It was remarkable.”

TUCKER: “Is there anything they could throw at you legally that would convince you to drop out of the race?”

TRUMP: “I would never drop out. It’s not my thing. I wouldn’t do it.”

Trump calls General Milley an idiot below in this clip:

Trump says Russia didn’t blow up the Nordstream pipeline.

Watch the full segment below:

Get the NEW Pray for Trump T-Shirt available at FaithNFreedoms.com

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

Related Posts

Louisville Metro Police Release Body Cam Footage of Bank Shooting [GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING – LANGUAGE]

Anheuser-Busch (Parent Company to Bud Light) Loses $4 Billion in Market Capitol Since March 31 -Go Woke Go Broke

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Sues Congressman Jim Jordan – Sen. John Kennedy ROASTS Bragg in Epic Response (VIDEO)

About Matt Couch

View all posts by Matt Couch →

Leave a Reply

2 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Scarlett
Scarlett
3 hours ago

I get paid over $220 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I would be able to do it but my best friend earns over $35k a month doing this and she convinced me to try.For Details…………..

.

.

Apply Now here———————->>> https://FastPay999.blogspot.Com

0
Reply
Partridge
Partridge
3 hours ago

They literally worship the Devil, which is why they are trying to get every man, woman and child injected with the covid jabs.

0
Reply