Tucker Carlson Interviews President Trump in Historic Interview VIDEO – [DETAILS INSIDE]

Tucker Carlson sat down with President Trump for a one on one interview at Mar-a-Lago and it was absolutely fascinating. Here are some of the details below.

Tucker Carlson on his conversation with President Trump:

“His understanding of world affairs is so much more nuanced and sophisticated and pro-American than the moronic neocons currently in charge. It was remarkable.”

Tucker Carlson on his conversation with President Trump: "His understanding of world affairs is so much more nuanced and sophisticated and pro-American than the moronic neocons currently in charge. It was remarkable." pic.twitter.com/BYKfLBjUoE — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) April 12, 2023

TUCKER: “Is there anything they could throw at you legally that would convince you to drop out of the race?”

TRUMP: “I would never drop out. It’s not my thing. I wouldn’t do it.”

TUCKER: “Is there anything they could throw at you legally that would convince you to drop out of the race?”



TRUMP: “I would never drop out. It’s not my thing. I wouldn’t do it.” pic.twitter.com/BBKngi3R3I — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 12, 2023

Trump calls General Milley an idiot below in this clip:

Trump calls Mark Milley an idiot #Tucker pic.twitter.com/mo0KOemM34 — Top Secret (@ICU1010) April 12, 2023

Trump says Russia didn’t blow up the Nordstream pipeline.

#BREAKING: Trump implies the US either blew up or was involved in blowing up Nordstream?



Tucker: "Who blew up the Nord Stream?"



Trump: "I don't wanna get our country in trouble, so I won't answer it, but I can tell you who it wasn't: Russia." pic.twitter.com/C3yaIAwLCi — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 12, 2023

Watch the full segment below:

