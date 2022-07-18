Tucker Carlson Claims Witness from 2020 Campaign Says Biden Took ‘Pills’ Wife Jill Gave Him Before Every Public Appearance and Was ‘Child Like’ Without Them

According to a ground breaking report from Tucker Carlson on Fox News, Joe Biden is given pills by his wife Jill Biden so that he can function before public appearances.

Carlson made the allegation during his monologue on Friday night’s show on Fox News.

This is according to a source, who is a first hand witness and member of Biden’s 2020 campaign, according to Carlson.

“His staff, supervised by Dr. Jill, his wife, was giving him pills before every public appearance. Checking the time, and at the certain hour giving him a dose of something,” said Carlson.

“Before taking the medications, this person said Biden was ‘Like a small child.’ You could not communicate with him, he changed completely because he was on drugs and he clearly still is on drugs,” the pundit alleged.

Biden’s White House medical report lists no cognitive medications or mental issues.

Carlson’s allegations came during a lengthy opening monologue in which he argued that Biden is “incapacitated” and is suffering from “Dementia.”

Former President Donald J. Trump made the same statements in September of 2020 while on the campaign trail.

During the 2020 campaign, Donald Trump repeatedly leveled the claim, without evidence, that Biden is on drugs, saying in one in interview: ‘that’s what I hear.’

“It is probably, possibly drugs involved. That’s what I hear,” Trump said in September 2020, weeks before Biden won the presidential election.

‘I mean there’s possibly drugs. I don’t know how you can go from being so bad where you can’t even get out a sentence,” Trump continued, accusing Biden of weak performance on the debate stage.

Watch Trump’s detail of a cognizant test below:

Trump’s description of a cognitive test is mesmerizing pic.twitter.com/Gx4o9HNaXR — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) July 23, 2020

What do you think about Tucker’s allegations about President Joe Biden?

