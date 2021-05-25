Tucker Carlson Calls Texas Governor Abbott “Total Fraud” During Interview with Uvalde, TX Mayor

Shots have been fired by Fox News host and political pundit Tucker Carlson towards Texas governor Greg Abbott. He’s not the only one, as Blaze Host, country music star and comedian Chad Prather is taking aim and running for Governor to primary Abbott as well.

On his show on Fox Nation, Tucker Carlson Today, Tucker unloaded on the Texas Governor and didn’t pull any punches.

He could just say, ‘This is our state. It’s the state of Texas, and we’re not putting up with this crap, and we’re gonna seal our border because it’s our state.’ But he’s refusing to do that.”

Over the weekend, the mayor or Uvalde a Texas town near the Mexican border appeared on Tucker Carlson Today to give an analysis of what’s going on, he wasn’t kind to the governor.

Mayor Don McLaughlin discussed how Biden’s border policy has resulted in virtually open borders, leading to huge spikes and increases in crime, endangering everyone from police officers to young children.

“We’re having to lock down our schools … about once a week, because almost every one of those cars has armed” occupants, he stated. McLaughlin blamed the Biden administration for its incompetence regarding the border crisis. He went on to debunk Department of Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas’ claim that the border is “closed,” pointing out that Mayorkas’ statement that the “90 percent” turnaway rate for illegal aliens only counts Mexican nationals.

When you take Mexico out of the equation, the Del Rio border sector has now recorded illegal immigrants from 67 countries… Wait, what? How in the hell is that even possible? Unless it’s an invasion, oh wait, it is an invasion.

Like most sane people, the Uvalde mayor suggests shutting the border down, and making them come through the right way, you know, through customs and immigration like the old days when America was sane and didn’t give a damn about peoples feelings.

McLaughlin proposed his own solution, suggesting to “shut the border down and make them come through the right way. There is a process to come through, and let’s do it the right way.”

McLaughlin says it’s not just Democrats who are turning their back on him, it’s Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn have also failed to answer calls to their offices.

He says he was able to speak to their aides, but never able to speak to them directly to get any help.

“I can’t get my own senators to call me back. As an elected official, I cannot get a call back,” he stated.

Carlson then hammered Texas Governor Greg Abbott:

“Gov. Abbott strikes me as a total fraud,” said Carlson, challenging McLaughlin to prove him otherwise. “He could just say, ‘This is our state. It’s the state of Texas, and we’re not putting up with this crap, and we’re gonna seal our border because it’s our state.’ But he’s refusing to do that.”

McLaughlin agreed, stating how a bill to finish the border wall was killed in the Texas Legislatures, despite massive public support from both sides on the bill.

