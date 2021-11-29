TSA Says They Set a New Yearly Record to Carry-On Firearms This Year

A woman was stopped by Transportation Security Agency (TSA) agents on Wednesday evening after carrying a loaded handgun in her carry-on bag. The incident was nothing unusual for TSA agents​ at Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, or any other airport in the U.S., as far as that goes.

The woman, who remains unidentified, was attempting to board with a loaded weapon in her carry-on, according to a report by The Associated Press. The .357 Magnum was loaded with five rounds when discovered by agents.



According to a tweet by TSA spokesperson Dan Velez, agents have found 16 firearms at Logan’s security checkpoints this year.



Firearms are allowed to be flown on commercial flights if they “are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage,” the TSA said, according to the AP. Other firearm accessories, such as ammunition and replica firearms, are prohibited in carry-on luggage and are required to be checked.



In October, the TSA said, “Firearms found in passengers’ luggage have reached a 20-year high.” TSA agents noted they have stopped nearly 4,500 passengers nationwide who have tried to carry firearms on a plane. The previous record was recorded in 2019 with 4,432 firearms.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...