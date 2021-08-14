Homeland Security and TSA are Now Flagging Conservative Figures as “Domestic Terrorists”

While my arrival to Mike Lindell’s symposium in Sioux Falls was uneventful, the same cannot be said for many of my friends and peers. TruNews reporters and outspoken patriot Lauren Witzke and Edward Szall, and their 2 coworkers did not catch their layover flight from Chicago to South Dakota. Why? Because Witzke was inexplicably flagged as a “homeland security risk” and had her ticket stamped with four “SSSS.” (Symbolism will be their downfall.) That meant she had to go through a secondary screening and full pat down, had to be escorted by not one, not two, but by a whole team of TSA agents:

…and they weren’t nice either. One of her coworkers (who wished to remain anonymous because the Left is brutal) was so upset at the way she was treated, that she went as far as to file a formal complaint about it:

There’s some important things worth noting in that screenshot. First, TSA is punitively punishing anyone for even being around the person they’re currently politically targeting. Second, what did they mean they had a “rap sheet” on Witzke? The government’s collecting files on news reporters that don’t report what they want now? Third, the attitude the one agents toward her with detest and hate thinking she must have been at the Capitol (even though she wasn’t) and that she’s going to “be on this list forever” like she somehow deserved it. Is TSA going to ban the half million strong Patriots that went to the Capitol and stood on the grass practicing their constitutional rights? Or just the people the cops let in that walked around and took selfies? Ultimately, they missed their flight when their now-rebooked flight got canceled due to pilots walking off the job rather than getting vaccinated (which is not the part they seem to mind about, they support freedom of will) but missing the first flight due to security did cost the team $1600 after having to book a hotel, a rental car, and driving 14 hours to make it in time for the symposium. The same thing happened on the way back, all 4 of them were had “SSSS” marked on their tickets, and despite being early to the airport, missed their first flight due to them making them leave out security and go back in for no reason. Then their second flight was canceled (keep at it pilots) so they ended up spending another $1200, renting a car and driving 9 hours the other way. They couldn’t even go to the bathroom without an escort, because to TSA these people are now dangerous. According to Homeland Security, anyone that questions the election, or doesn’t want to take the vax, or celebrates Christmas…is now a “domestic terrorist.” I really wish I were kidding:

“Non-specific calls for violence” online? So it doesn’t actually have to be a credible threat of violence, which is what’s required If you try to take someone to court for it. It could literally be anything this overly dramatic and tyrannical administration wants to nail you with like “take a long walk off a short cliff” or my dad’s favorite “go play in traffic.” (That last one actually cost someone I knew trip to FB jail once.) I can almost guarantee you, that it will not include all the times vaccine nazis told me they “hope I catch covid and die” or all the times BLM and Antifa sent me death and rape threats….I bet all these people are still walking right onto their planes:

I guarantee you these are the same people that think saying the wrong pronoun is “offensive” and that it should be a hate crime. These conservatives weren’t alone in their frustration either, Truthslinger’s pod cast host and owner of Patriot TV Kenny Lee’s ticket was also stamped with the dreaded “SSSS.” He was also put through multiple and repetitive screenings, intimate pat downs, and researched again at the gate.

Explain to me again how you do such a “thorough job manhandling passengers, and taking every single little thing out of their bag…that you’ve got to do another one at the gate for absolutely no reason? You’re walking these people everywhere including the bathroom, what exactly do you thing they’re going to get away with? Kenny Lee was also held up by security again on the way home by a team of 5 agents, which means this isn’t going to be just a one time deal. This is clearly political punishment for speaking out against the current illegitimate administration. Imagine if it had been a crime to hate on Trump during his administration? Half of Hollywood and every Karen in the world would be in jail. Keep in mind, none of these people were inside the Capitol that day. If they had been they’d be sitting with all the other Patriots in solitary confinement for the last half a year getting crucified, and illegally being held without a bail or trial. One guy was beat up so bad in jail by a guard that he lost an eye. Most of these people are only there on misdemeanor “trespassing charges” and “illegal parading” …which I’ve never heard of before in my life. Every protest we go to now will be deemed an illegal parade, I can’t wait? You know who’s not in jail though? The 20+ unnamed FBI co-conspirators or the cop that shot an unarmed veteran in the throat. Hell, they won’t even name that guy, but they doxxed every kid and granny that got inside. It took 12 of their own FBI informants to set something up on 14 people….so I imagine the ratio that day or the buses of Antifa cops were seen escorting in the day before also might have a little something to do with it.

This form of political harassment is not a brand new thing by the way, it’s merely something they’ve been testing and are now ramping up full speed for. On May 10, Independent journalist Ann Vandersteel of the Steel Truth chronicled a hellish ordeal of multiple screening, random searches at gates, intrusive pat downs, and missing bags. Despite the promise by agents that these were all innocent random searches, to this day Ann Vandersteel has to go through unnecessary searches, embarrassing friskings, and never ending delays. In one of her travels, a TSA agent got upset when she asked what the “SSSS” meant and he snapped at her saying “Have you ever had a problem with the CDC!?” Then he threatened to make her go all the way back through security for no reason, knowing she would miss her flight if he had. Ah…..is that who’s making the naughty list? Last week, the head of the CDC (who Biden appointed of course) asserted a power she does not have and passed a “law” to extend the rent moratorium. Problem is that only legislators can pass laws, and extending the moratorium on rent with extending it on mortgages means that landlords across this nation not only still have to find a way to pay the bank or lose their house, but have no control to evict problem renters from their own private property. When asked during an interview, Biden originality he knew the moratorium wasn’t quite legal but was for it anyway, for which his handlers must have gotten hold of him because he later flipped his stance and decided he did think it was legal (the Supreme Court ruled it wasn’t) but on Friday District Court Dabney Friedrich refused to block it against the wishes of property owners. What’s interesting to note, is that the CDC didn’t assert this authority because they were worried about people being homeless (I guess they don’t care about the landlords being homeless) they’re doing it because they still believe there’s a “public health crisis.”

This of not a “crisis.” People aren’t dropping dead in the streets, and we aren’t just going to stay indoors for the rest of our lives until no one ever dies of the flu again. Flu and pneumonia have always been one of the top causes of death in this country. If there’s a shortage of hospital beds and workers than maybe you shouldn’t be forcing healthcare workers to take this untested jab or be fired:

We see through these optics, they fully intend to suppress, censor, suspend, dismantle, and delete every piece of information evidence they don’t like, that points to their fraud, hypocrisy, lawlessness, and illegitimate steal of power. It wasn’t enough to censor us offline, they have to bully and harass us in person now, because we’re still spirited and effective leaders in helping to fix this country. It’s no accident that out of the 6 dinged as “domestic terrorists” (that I know of this week) that 4 of them just so happen do investigative journalists and reporting and the other two were their crew. Feels more like they’re more worried damaging information against them will coming out, between the Maricopa County fraud they proved through counterfeit duplicated ballots that all had the same serial number, to the 74,000 mail-in ballots they “received” that were never sent out. If I were a betting person and why the CDC is freaking out and attacking anyone that’s vocal about not trusting the vaccine, I’d say it has to do with the fact they only have till September 30 to get full FDA approval or their contracts with countries from around the world can be voided:

They tried so hard to unroll it as fast as they could and censor all the side effects, before people realized it was worse than what it was supposed to be curing. It also didn’t take that long for people to release it doesn’t even stop you from getting covid anyway:

No one wants to take this thing, everyone who’s already wanted it has got it, the people that don’t want it will never get it, and the people that are waiting to see how it turned out for others are probably DEFINITELY not going to get it now. If this gets full FDA approval after it’s killed and injured more people than all the other vaccines combines over the last 20 years…We the People are know something’s wrong. And don’t bother “fact checking” it either, you know those sites have no problem lying. The Chinese Communist Party and Mark Zuckerberg fund Lead Stories by the way:

Maybe you should get started then.

Notice that it doesn’t say that he didn’t die of it…but that “no one” has. A lie.

And if Pfizer can’t get FDA approval, then all these countries can walk away from their contracts and be free of a vaccine that doesn’t work and they will lose their shirts. Their only hope is to suppress everyone against it, who even questions it, who just doesn’t think we should take it and pray that they set an example for anyone else tries to stand up for their rights that they will make it a living hell. I should mention that I know this because someone accidentally leaked the super-secret contract Pfizer has with all the other countries that they claim are all the same. Brazil somehow uploaded it…I don’t know if it was some sort of passive aggressive, amazing white hat thing, but thank you. It’s been painstakingly analyzed and verified, you can check it out all “here.” Also mentioned in the contract, is how if a safer better medication comes along to cure Covid, Pfizer loses its emergency use. I think we all know why they suppressed everything about Hydrochloroquine and Ivermectin now:

Big Pharma would rather make a profit than do what’s best for your health, and after this year I don’t think that could be much clearer. In one of the most predatory, one sided, full release of any possible liability contracts I’ve ever seen, Pfizer also states that they know it’s an untested product with unknown side effect and risks. Strange how you can’t post a single thing about Covid anywhere online, without getting flagged about “how safe” it is….even though they clearly don’t know.

I too am a vocal Patriot, independent journalist, and Constitutional activist. I spoke at the Capitol the night before in the cold rain with Mike Lindell, Alex Jones, Patrick Byrne, and all the others fighting hard for our freedom. I never entered the Capitol, yet I got an FBI visit. Yes I am vocal, yes I believe there was undeniable voter fraud, and yes I am allowed to ask questions on why people are running ballots through multiple times on video, or putting cardboard up on windows to block observers, or stop the count in every Battleground state without explanation…without explanation for any of the things I just mention. Why were there inserted drops for just Biden? That’s statistically impossible. Why were numbers switching all over the place on live TV, how do I know if my vote even mattered? I’m an American and I have the right to believe this anti-American, pro-foreign interest regime is illegitimate. I don’t want a war, I want a forensic audit and for my vote to count again. I will also not inject myself with an experimental toxin just so I can be the Big Pharma’s free lab rat. I will stand up for the people, I will hold the line….and I swear if the next time I go to the airport I get treated like some damn 9/11 terrorist….you will have validated that everything I just said was right. You will be the tyrants we always said you be if you ever came to power. The only thing you’re doing now is looking more and more corrupt and waking up the normies.

Here are 10 questions you even think of taking the vaccine: https://thedcpatriot.com/10-questions-everyone-should-be-asking-about-the-covid-vaccine/

If you’d like to participate in demanding an audit to receive your very own county recorder hate mail, you can find directions at the bottom of the article “here” and the PDF file for the affidavit “here.”

Since I’ve been kicked off Twitter for posting proof of election fraud, you can follow me on either through my telegram https://t.me/AmericanAFMindyRobinson or uncensored on GAB which you can bookmark through the DuckDuckGo app for easy access at @AmericanAFMindy

