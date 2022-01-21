TSA has CONFIRMED They Are Allowing Illegal Immigrants to Use Arrest Warrants as ID at Airport Security Checkpoints

That’s right, this story is real, and America is falling fast under the Biden Regime.

TSA has now confirmed in a statement to Fox News that they are allowing illegal immigrants to use Arrest Warrants as ID at airport security checkpoints.

They also receive additional screening, and their DHS documents are validated by cross checking CBP (Border Patrol) databases.

This is unbelievable as you or I would NEVER be able to do the same thing and be allowed into ANY country, including America. It’s a double standard that has people asking, where’s the real racism in America?

NEW: In a statement to @FoxNews, TSA confirms they are allowing illegal immigrants to use arrest warrants as ID at airport security checkpoints. They receive additional screening, and their DHS documents are validated by cross checking CBP databases. pic.twitter.com/U2PjCrOkgH — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 21, 2022

The Daily Caller first reported this story earlier in the week, stating that TSA informed them that illegal immigrants flying without proper identification can use an arrest warrant as an alternate form of identification when presenting it to airport security. Something that should appall and disturb every red blooded American.

The following is from the Daily Caller:

Responding to Republican Texas Rep. Lance Gooden’s Dec. 15 inquiry about illegal migrants flying across the country, TSA Administrator David Pekoske explained that certain Department of Homeland Security (DHS) documents may be considered acceptable forms of alternate identification for non-citizens, including a “Warrant for Arrest of Alien” and a “Warrant of Removal/Deportation.”

“TSA’s response confirms the Biden Administration is knowingly putting our national security at risk,” Gooden told the DCNF. “Unknown and unvetted immigrants shouldn’t even be in the country, much less flying without proper identification.”

“TSA is committed to ensuring that all travelers, regardless of immigration status, are pre-screened before they arrive to the airport, have their pre-screening status and identification verified at security checkpoints, and receive appropriate screening based on risk before entering the sterile area of the airport,” Pekoske wrote.

You can download the PDF HERE.

The letter stated that from Jan. 1, 2021 to Oct. 31, 2021 the NTVC processed 45,577 non-citizens and non-U.S. nationals seeking validation of their DHS documents, 44,947 of which had their documents verified through the NTVC.

TSA used CBP One around 60,000 times between Jan. 1, 2021 and Oct. 31, 2021, the letter added.

So there could be around 60,000 illegal immigrants who were let into the country based on an arrest warrant. That should make you sleep warm and fuzzy tonight, right?

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...