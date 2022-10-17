Truth Social ROCKETS to Top of Android Charts After Google Approves Trump’s Brainchild for Launch in Play Store

Truth Social has been working for months to get the green light from Google to be available in the Google Play Store which would put the app in the remaining 44% of cell phones around the nation. Well that day has officially came, and Truth Social has arrived.

Upon becoming available, Truth Social quickly catapulted to the top of the Android app downloads, making it not just the top social media app, but the most popular app in the Play Store overall, according to data from Sensor Tower.

Google finally greenlit the app for distribution on its Play Store for Android devices, which covers roughly 44 percent of the smartphones in the United States.

Truth Social’s standing at the top of the charts has made it clear that an insane amount of Android users have been waiting like a pack of wild hyenas for their chance to download the official app to their phones and devices.

The approval process was held up due to “content moderation concerns” according to multiple reports.

Truth Social has been available for iPhone users in their App Store since the company launched in February, but Google has been blocking the app from its Play Store the entire year until now.

Just like with the Google Play Store, when Apple launched Truth Social into it’s Apple App Store, it exploded to number one as well.

President Trump announced he planned to create an alternative social media platform to compete with Twitter, Google, and Facebook after he was banned from all of the left-wing operated sites.

Elon Musk who now looks poised to complete his transaction of Twitter and will own it outright soon blasted Truth Social earlier this month as a “right-wing echo chamber.” Trump fired back and called Musk a “bullshit artist.”

