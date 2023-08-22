News

Truth Social Helps Country Singer John Rich’s New Album ‘The Country Truth’ Remain #1 on iTunes

- by Patriot Staff

Country music star John Rich continues to defy the Big Music censors with the stunning success of his new self-released album The Country TruthThe Country Truth remains the #1 album on iTunes for the second straight day after first being promoted on Truth Social and Rumble. 

Check out the screen shot below of John Rich thanking the social media platform.

Rich’s latest achievement comes after he released his chart-topping single ‘Progress’ exclusively on Truth Social last year. Be sure to keep checking Truth Social for more exciting news! 
– Truth Social Team
Patriot Staff

