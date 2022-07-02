TRUTH REVEALED THAT JOE BIDEN WAS INVOLVED WITH HUNTER’S FOREIGN BUSINESS DEALINGS IN VOICEMAIL

The world now knows that the Hunter Biden laptop is real information and not the ‘Russian disinformation’ that it was purported to be by Democrats, RINOS, and their partners in the mainstream media (MSDNC) before the 2020 election.

The ‘Laptop from Hell’ is turning out to be the gift that keeps on giving, revealing the debauchery and business dealings of America’s ‘First Son,’ Hunter Biden.

We should all recall that we were told repeatedly by Joe Biden that he never discussed Hunter’s business dealings with him. Sleepy Joe took the Seargeant Schultz approach when it came to discussing his son Hunter with the public: “I see nothing! I hear nothing! I know nothing!”

In a story that the Daily Mail broke on Monday, President Bident was not being entirely honest, which shocked absolutely no one. The Daily Mail extracted an iPhone message from Hunter’s laptop that shows ‘Joe called Hunter on December 12, 2018, saying that he wanted to talk to him after reading a New York Times story about Hunter’s dealings with the Chinese oil Giant CEFC.”

The Times story was about how Hunter had met with CEFC’s chairman Ye Jianming, in Miami in 2017, and that Ye had been arrested in China. The meeting with Ye was to “discuss ‘a partnership to invest in American infrastructure and energy deals.'” Ye’s right-hand man, Patrick Ho, had been convicted in the U.S. for bribing African officials using an American NGO as cover and was sentenced to 36 months in prison.

According to the Daily Mail: After seeing the story online, Joe called Hunter and left a voicemail, “Hey pal, it’s Dad. It’s 8:15 on Wednesday night. If you get a chance just give me a call. Nothing urgent. I just wanted to talk to you,” he said.

Joe added, “I thought the article released online, it’s going to be printed tomorrow in the Times, was good. I think you’re clear. And anyway, if you get a chance give me a call, I love you.”

The Daily Mail also said the Times article reported that Ho had called Joe Biden’s brother, Jim after he had been arrested. Jim informed the Times that the call had been meant for Hunter, who was later retained by Ho to represent him as his attorney for $1 million.

The Daily Mail also reminds us of a video that Hunter had made, Hunter is quite the videographer, in a hotel room when he was on a bender and holed up with a prostitute. Hunter can be heard complaining to the prostitute about all of his woes, and mentions Ho.

“I have another New York Times reporter calling about my representation of the, literally, Dr. Patrick Ho, the f***king spy chief of China who started the company that my partner (Jianming), who is worth $323 billion, founded and is now missing,” Hunter told his female friend in the May 11, 2018 recording.

Hunter then added, “The richest man in the world is missing, who was my partner.”

The best disinfectant for lies in the darkness is light, and this is just the latest information that has been thrust into the spotlight to illustrate how the MSDNC has allowed the Biden crime to lie to the American public.

There were other tall tales the Bidens told us that the truth contradicted, such as a 2015 dinner with Hunter’s ‘Ukrainian, Kazakh and Russian business associates.”

Another was the now infamous 2013 Air Force 2 trip to China with Biden to meet another Hunter Chinese business partner, Jonathan Li. Still, another was when Mexican billionaire business partners Carlos Slim and Miguel Aleman Velasco ‘were entertained at the White House at the VP’s official residence.”

It is anyone’s guess which Brandon lie will be exposed next. If you’re at home playing Brandon Lie Bingo, you’re going to need a bigger bingo card.

