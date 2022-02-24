Trump’s ‘Truth Social’ Platform Goes LIVE in Apple App Store With Millions Signing Up

TRUTH Social, former President Donald Trump’s new social media platform finally went live on Apple’s App Store on Monday morning, and is now available for download, with massive demand reported.



TRUTH Social, which is a platform similar to Twitter, but owned by Trump’s media company Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), was announced in October 2021 and is intended as a competitor to dominant technology platforms. Former Republican California Representative Devin Nunes joined TMTG as Chief Executive Officer in December 2021.



The app is in the store and currently available for download, however, many users attempting to launch an account on the platform were waitlisted, with the queue to join the app reaching over 150,000 as of early Monday.



The response was “Your account has been created successfully!” a notification reads. “Due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist. We love you and you’re not just another number to us, but your waitlist number is below.”



Fox Business reported, the waitlist is intentional, as TRUTH Social plans to slowly populate its platform with users over the next ten days. Nunes told Fox Business that he plans for the app to be fully operational by the end of March.



Several people who attempted to download the app received error messages, according to CNET.

TRUTH Social joins other conservative-backed apps such as Parler, Gettr and Gab that are intended to challenge the dominance of major social media platforms, as well as Twitter, Instagram, etc. Social Truth is similar to Twitter, the platform that kicked Trump off its platform in January 2021 following the Capitol riot.



This is a developing story and you are welcome to check back for updates.

