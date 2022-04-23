Trump’s Social Media Platform ‘TruthSocial’ Announces The Waitlist Might Finally Be Coming to an End

The most anticipated social media platform in years has finally announced some good news. TruthSocial says the headache long waitlist might finally be coming to an end.

The goal was to slowly dribble a few users onto the platform at a time to ensure that it’s working properly, and that phase may finally be over CEO Devin Nunes says.

It’s been the topic of hundreds of thousands of complaints across social media if not millions for those wanting to jump on and use the platform right away.

Just the News has the scoop!

Just the News said:

Truth Social has completed a migration to a massive cloud computing infrastructure run by the video giant Rumble, clearing the way for the social platform started by former President Donald Trump to onboard millions of users quickly, officials told Just the News.

The new cloud computing space made available by Rumble should give Truth the infrastructure it needs to end the current “beta testing” and start letting on all those that want to use it, erasing the backlog

Devin Nunes, head of Truth Social, spoke about the move in a statement and said:

Yesterday, Truth Social and Rumble took a major stride toward rescuing the internet from the grip of the Big Tech tyrants.

“Our teams have worked tirelessly to realize this great endeavor,” Nunes added. “Rumble’s cloud infrastructure is second to none and will be the backbone for the restoration of free speech online for ages to come.”

Rumble’s CEO, for his part, was also quite positive in a statement made after the Truth Migration onto Rumble’s infrastructure was announced, saying:

“We are excited to partner with one of the fastest-growing social media companies on the internet. “Providing top-notch cloud infrastructure is essential, and Truth Social users will start to see the fruits of our efforts immediately.”

I’ve personally talked to two individuals today that got onto the platform for the first time, so this is definitely one of those “where there is smoke, there’s fire” stories.

This is a developing story, we’ll keep you posted.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...