TRUMPS’ ‘SAVE AMERICA’ RALLY IN FLORENCE, S.C. WAS AMAZING ON SATURDAY NIGHT

Former President Donald Trump had another hugely successful “Save America” rally on Saturday evening. This rally was held in Florence, South Carolina, and as usual thousands were in attendance, even with the very cold weather.



Alongside Trump, were many well-known and influenceable speakers on hand to speak before Trump. Some of the folks who spoke included South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, State Representative Russell Fry, former State Representative Katie Arrington, South Carolina GOP Chairman Drew McKissick, Brandon Judd, college football Hall of Fame Coach Lou Holtz, and entrepreneur Graham Allen.



When Trump came onto the stage, he went after the big topic of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, calling it a “terrible atrocity” that never would have happened if he were in office. He also brought up the fact that while he was in office, he didn’t get us into any wars, noting that it was his “personality” that kept us out of war.”



There was a lot of truth to what Trump said. Everyone knows that he isn’t afraid to respond to anyone and no one would know what his response would be. Unlike Joe Biden, who tells you ahead of time what’s off the table, so you know what threats you will never have to deal with and how weak that makes him.



Trump declared it was a dangerous time to have someone in the office who was “physically and mentally challenged” like Joe Biden.



Trump also noted how Biden, instead of removing restrictions on energy production, was begging “on his knees” for oil from other countries, including our enemies, when we are such an energy-rich country.



It is already known that Biden has reached out to former adversaries like Venezuela and Saudi Arabia, asking them to produce more oil.



Trump also mentioned the fact that Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, the electric vehicle company, is saying the answer is for our nation to go back to drilling oil, but Biden is too beholden to the radical left.



Trump also took a little time to take note of the fact that he had been proven right yet again, when it came to how Germany was endangering NATO and the EU by making themselves reliant on Russian oil.



After that, he went to one of the most important reasons for being there, “Pointing out how Republicans need to win in November to beat back the radical Democrats.” But first he declared, “They needed to weed out all the RINOs in the primaries.”



Trump endorsed Katie Arrington, who is running against Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) in the primary, and he also endorsed Russell Fry against Representative Tom Rice (R-SC), who had voted to impeach Trump over January 6.



Trump also wanted one of the great wrongs of the COVID mandates rectified. Not only that all the mandates be done away with, but that every member of the military who was booted out because of it be reinstated.



In my opinion and that many others, it sure sounds like he is running, as he already has a substantial list of things that he wants to get done.

