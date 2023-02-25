Trump’s ‘Presidential Like’ Ohio Visit Forced Biden to Change Course and Take Action on East Palestine Disaster

Former President Trump announced on Friday he would be visiting East Palestine, Ohio area, after President Biden largely ignored the disaster and refused to send assistance. Trump has since visited the area on Wednesday, and given tens of thousands of dollars in aid to the small Ohio town.

Ironically, just hours after Trump announced and confirmed his planned visit, Biden changed course and decided to send a FEMA assistance team to the area.

Many have opined that Biden only did this because he didn’t want to be upstaged by Trump:

Trump announces he’s visiting East Palestine and FEMA immediately announces they will send federal resources.



There’s no way that’s a coincidence. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 18, 2023

The former President also sounded off on the sudden change of heart, saying “we got them to move” in a new Truth Social post:

President Trump is headed to East Palestine, Ohio:



"The people of East Palestine need help. I'll see you on Wednesday!" pic.twitter.com/msxuh3CtNe — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 18, 2023

Trump said, “Biden and FEMA said they would not be sending federal aid to East Palestine. As soon as I announced that I’m going, he announced a team will go. Hopefully he will also be there. This is good news because we got them to move. The people of East Palestine need help. I’ll see you on Wednesday!”

In a matter of days, FEMA went from saying that Ohio “did not qualify” for assistance to urgently sending a team to the area. This large pivot raises eyebrows, to say the least.

The Biden administration came out with this disingenuous press release after Trump announced his visit:

The Biden-Harris administration has mobilized a robust, multi-agency effort to support the people of East Palestine, Ohio. As President Biden told Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro soon after the derailment, the Federal Government stands ready to provide any additional federal assistance the states may need.

It is good to see the White House doing the right thing, even if it is for solely political purposes. It’s a shame that former President Trump has to announce his visit to the area for Biden to do the right thing.

However, the people of East Palestine will always know who was truly there for them in their time of need.

We appreciate our friends at Patriot Alerts for content in this article.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



