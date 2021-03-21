Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Resort Partially Shutdown Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

According to the Associated Press, President Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort had “partially closed” and quarantined off some of its workers of what the staff called an “abundance of caution.”

“An email sent to members said that service had been temporarily suspended in the club’s dining room and at its beach club because some staff members had recently tested positive,” the AP reported. “It said the club had undertaken ‘all appropriate response measures,’ including ‘sanitizing affected areas,’ the reported continued. “the banquet and event services remain open,” it added.

As many of you know, after leaving the White House Donald J. Trump moved and made Mar-A-Lago his home. Trump has been meeting with potential 2022 candidates throughout his stay at the resort as well.

Trump on Fox News Sunday encouraged people to get the vaccine.

“So, Mr. President, I know that you received the vaccine, Mrs. Trump also got the vaccine, would you recommend to our audience that they get the vaccine, then?” Maria Bartiromo asked.

“I would,” Trump replied. “I would recommend it. And I would recommend it to a lot of people that don’t want to get it. And a lot of those people voted for me, frankly. But, you know, again, we have our freedoms. And we have to live by that. I agree with that, also.”

