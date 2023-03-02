Trump’s East Palestine, Ohio Visit Watched by Over 180 Million ‘Unbelievable’

When people say hat President Donald J. Trump can’t win re-election in 2024, they are absolutely lying to you, and scared to death fo how loved this man is.

President Trump’s visit to East Palestine, Ohio that President Joe Biden still hasn’t visited was viewed by more than 180 million people, simply unbelievable.

Thursday afternoon, Trump posted the impressive and insane “viewership report” on his social media platform, Truth Social.

The report reveals that Trump’s trip was seen by a massive 144,037,338 people on social media and 34,015,076 people through traditional media coverage.

That number has of course more than likely swelled to over 250 million at this point, its’ been a week since the visit.

“The word is still getting out there in a big way,” the report notes.

“Specifically, when the announcement was made last week, there was a bump of coverage reaching about 2 million on social channels and 10 million on other channels.”

Are you voting for Trump in 2024?

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



