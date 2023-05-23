Trump Wishes Senator Tim Scott Good Luck in Presidential Bid, Says He’s a ‘Big Step Up from Ron DeSanctimonious’

ICYMI: Truth from President Donald J. Trump

Good luck to Senator Tim Scott in entering the Republican Presidential Primary Race. It is rapidly loading up with lots of people, and Tim is a big step up from Ron DeSanctimonious, who is totally unelectable. I got Opportunity Zones done with Tim, a big deal that has been highly successful. Good luck Tim!

Do you think that Senator Tim Scott would make a good Vice Presidential candidate for President Trump?

