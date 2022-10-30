Trump Wishes Musk The Best, Says He Won’t Be Back on Twitter: ‘I am staying on Truth. I like it better’

Elon Musk is now the owner and CEO of ​Twitter, and as soon as the deal was done, he immediately fired the social media’s top officials including the top censor.

Shortly after the announcement that the deal was done Musk said, “Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.” So, we will all have to wait and see how that comes out, but Musk has said Trump should be let back on the platform.

So, the real question is will Trump want to? Trump did make a cryptic statement earlier on Truth Social saying, “Truth Social has become somewhat a phenomenon. Last week it had bigger numbers than all other platforms, including Tik Tok, Twitter, Facebook, and the rest. It also looks better to my eye.

“I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by radical left lunatics and maniacs that truly hate our country.

“Twitter must now work hard to rid itself of all of the bots and fake accounts that have hurt it so badly. It will be much smaller, but better. I love Truth!” Trump said.

On Friday Fox Business asked Trump if he would come back to Twitter directly. Trump replied, “I like Elon and I wish him a lot of luck. I hope he does well with it.

“I am staying on Truth. I like it better, I like the way it works, I like Elon but I’m staying on Truth.

“I don’t think Twitter can be successful without me.“

“Facebook is now down $80 billion and boring.

“Twitter has been taken over, and, if it wasn’t for me, it would have never been taken over. No one would have even thought about it.”

Trump then added, “I made Twitter hot 12 years ago, I made Twitter hot. And then when they terminated me, it became cold, and that’s what happened.”

Trump did offer a ray hope for his Twitter fans. According to Fox Business, Trump declined to comment on if he would ever use it again.

Like we stated previously, Trump basically just said, “Never say never.”

