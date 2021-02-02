Trump Voices Support for Dems Most Hated Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene During Call

The left has a new target to attack in Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, but the 45th President of the United States is putting his faith in her.

Rep. Marjorie Greene (R-Ga.) said on Saturday that she had received a call with from former President Donald Trump during which he expressed his support.

“I had a GREAT call with my all time favorite POTUS, President Trump!” she wrote in a string of Twitter posts. “I’m so grateful for his support and more importantly, the people of this country are absolutely 100% loyal to him because he is 100% loyal to the people and America First.”

“I won’t back down. I’ll never apologize. And I’ll always keep fighting for the people. For me, it’s America First!!!” she wrote.

“America Last policies are policies for sell outs and losers,” she continued.

Greene has taken hell from leftists for standing up for the President and America First as they now try to tear her down for not backing down from them.

The Democrats now claim they are working on a resolution to remove Greene from Congress because of things she said in 2018 that hurt their feelings.

“Her very presence in office represents a direct threat against the elected officials and staff who serve our government, and it is with their safety in mind, as well as the security of institutions and public servants across our country,” Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) said in a statement.

Democrats are scared of her, Patriots love her. We here at The DC Patriot endorse her!

Thanks to The Epoch Times for contributing to this article.

