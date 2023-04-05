News

Trump Turns Himself In, Is The Judicial System In America Dead? | Facts Not Fiction With Matt Couch (VIDEO INSIDE)

by Patriot Staff

With President Trump in New York to be formally arrested on 34 felony charges, is the American judicial system officially dead? They’re accusing him of falsifying documents, but he didn’t personally prepare the papers.

Banana Republic!

WATCH:

