TRUMP TEAM TARGETS CHENEY AND VOWS SHE WILL BE DEFEATED IN PRIMARY

On June 15, former President Trump said that Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) would lose her re-election bid, like South Carolina Representative Tom Rice, who was ousted from Congress in his Republican primary on Tuesday.

Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social, “Same thing’s going to happen in Wyoming to Virginia ‘resident’ Liz Cheney, that happened in South Carolina to Congressman ‘Impeach Master’ Tom Rice, who lost as an incumbent by 28 points!”

Rice is a five-term congressman that was defeated by Trump-endorsed Representative Russell Fry in South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District primary on June 14. Rice only received 25.54% of the vote, while Fry had 51.07%, according to Decision Desk HQ.

Cheney, like Rice, is among ten House Republicans who joined the Democrat effort to impeach Trump for allegedly inciting the January 6 incident at the U.S. Capitol, while the majority of Republicans voted against the impeachment, believing it was unconstitutional and unwarranted.

Trump’s camp has targeted Cheney for a primary challenge. The former president endorsed Cheyenne attorney Harriet Hageman, who is one of the four Republicans challenging the incumbent lawmaker.

According to multiple polls, Cheney and Hageman are the top two candidates; one survey found Cheney 28 points behinds her primary opponent Hageman.

In a recent poll by Fabrizio, Lee & Associates, which included 400 responses from likely GOP primary voters, asked, “If the Republican Primary for Congress were held today for which of the following candidates would you vote?”

About 56% of respondents say they would cast a ballot to elect Hageman, while 28% would choose Cheney, according to the survey conducted from June 1 to June 2.

Cheney hauled in $10 million for her fourth term re-election campaign, as of the end of March, according to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), while Hageman only raised about $2 million.

Fundraising figure were first released by Newsweek showing that most of the money Cheney raised was from out-of-state donors, only raising $255,336 from Wyoming residents while Hageman’s campaign raised $543,094 from residents, according to the FEC.

Cheney has held Wyoming’s only seat in the House of Representatives since 2017. But she has faced heavy backlash since voting to impeach Trump, including being censured by her state’s Republican Party and later being removed as GOP House Conference Chair for her repeated criticism of Trump.

