Trump Surprises Supporters, Hands Out Pizza in Viral Video

On Friday night, the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump made a surprise visit to supporters in Fort Meyers, Florida.
Fort Meyers, Florida’s ‘House of Pizza’ could be seen hosting the former President as dozens of supporters were there following a speech he made earlier in the day. The President decided to hand out pizza to his supporters.
Trump was accompanied by Florida Congressman Byron Donalds (R-FL) one of the rising stars in the conservative movement after he spoke at the Lee County Republican Party’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner.
The viral video posted to social media show the crowd chanting “Trump” as the leading Republican candidate handed out pizza to the crowd in the restaurant.
“Does anybody want a piece that I’ve eaten?” Trump can be heard saying to the crowd.
The Fort Meyers Police Department thanked the former President as well, Trump bought President for the department.
“A nice gesture from Donald J. Trump before he departed, for our shifts out working tonight to include everyone working the former Presidential detail in Downtown Fort Myers. Some Downtown House of Pizza to go around.”
