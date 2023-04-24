Trump Surprises Supporters, Hands Out Pizza in Viral Video

On Friday night, the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump made a surprise visit to supporters in Fort Meyers, Florida.

Fort Meyers, Florida’s ‘House of Pizza’ could be seen hosting the former President as dozens of supporters were there following a speech he made earlier in the day. The President decided to hand out pizza to his supporters.

After speaking at a GOP fundraiser in Fort Myers, former President Donald Trump stopped to grab some pizza at D-Hop in Fort Myers. It’s a popular spot downtown 🍕



Workers say they only had about 45 min notice before he (and this big crowd) showed up! pic.twitter.com/gdf3GhMUOP — Kyla Galer (@kylagaler) April 22, 2023

Trump was accompanied by Florida Congressman Byron Donalds (R-FL) one of the rising stars in the conservative movement after he spoke at the Lee County Republican Party’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner.

The viral video posted to social media show the crowd chanting “Trump” as the leading Republican candidate handed out pizza to the crowd in the restaurant.

this is why we love President Trump he bought pizza for everyone in this Pizzaria pic.twitter.com/eajOOjtmdK — 𝒟𝓊𝓈𝓉𝒾𝓃 𝑀𝒾𝓁𝓁𝓈 (@DustinMills24) April 22, 2023

“Does anybody want a piece that I’ve eaten?” Trump can be heard saying to the crowd.

The Fort Meyers Police Department thanked the former President as well, Trump bought President for the department.

“A nice gesture from Donald J. Trump before he departed, for our shifts out working tonight to include everyone working the former Presidential detail in Downtown Fort Myers. Some Downtown House of Pizza to go around.”

WATCH:

President Trump stopped at Downtown House of Pizza in Fort Myers, Florida tonight after his speech at the Lee County GOP dinner where he praised General Flynn and told him to “get ready” and “stay healthy”. He bought pizza for everyone and asked “does anybody want a piece that… pic.twitter.com/nuBQtNzwpF — LIZ CROKIN (@LizCrokin) April 22, 2023

