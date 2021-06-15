News

TRUMP STATEMENT LISTS SUBJECTS MEDIA NOW ADMITS THEY LIED ABOUT

Julio Cahn June 15, 2021 1 Comment

In his press release statement on Saturday, released through his Save America PAC, former President Donald Trump stated, “Have you noticed that they (corporate media) are now admitting I was right about everything they lied about before the election?”

In his statement he included a list of things he claims that have been proven he was right about all along, as follows:

Hydroxychloroquine works

The Virus came from a Chines lab

Hunter Biden’s laptop was real

Lafayette Square was not cleared for a photo op

The “Russian Bounties” story was fake

We did produce vaccines before the end of 2020, in record timeBlue state lockdowns didn’t work

Schools should be opened

Critical Race Theory is a disaster for our schools and our Country

Our Southern Border security program was unprecedentedly successful

Recently, many of the narratives pushed by corporate media that plagued Trump during his term have come into question.  The theory that COVID-19 was the result of a leak from a lab in Wuhan has gained traction in the media months after being rejected, especially during the Trump administration.  And just last week Trump was exonerated over the Lafayette Square event where the media reported it was all show by Trump for a photo op.

Over and over again, as the truth continues to surface, Trump keeps proving he is a strong patriot and lover of our Country, and was treated very unfairly by so many of the mainstream media outlets.  I have a feeling this list will continue to grow.

Alan V Horn
Alan V Horn
10 hours ago

Reading this wonderful list makes me think how effective the mass media ET AL at mass brainwashing because many people still don’t believe the statements made in your list. Thank you for posting this.

