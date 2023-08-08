Trump Solidifies Commanding Lead Over DeSantis in National Primary Polling, Despite Unfounded Charges in Third Criminal Case

In an astounding turn of events, former President Donald Trump has further expanded his dominance in the national primary polling, distancing himself from potential contender Ron DeSantis by a staggering nine-point margin. This commanding lead, a formidable 42-point advantage, comes despite the recent unveiling of a third round of criminal charges against Trump last week.

The campaign’s internal polling memo reveals Trump’s robust foothold as he commands an impressive 55 percent of Republican support, relegating DeSantis to a distant 13 percent, marking a notable dip of five points since June.

These figures constitute a resounding blow to DeSantis, unfolding on a day when he ousted his campaign manager and endeavored to orchestrate yet another campaign reset. As the DeSantis camp grapples with internal turmoil, it becomes evident that Trump’s competitors are unable to capitalize on the perceived vulnerabilities presented by his legal entanglements.

Interestingly, the poll also indicates that Trump’s indictment last Tuesday on charges linked to his efforts to challenge the 2020 election results has had an inverse effect. A significant 52 percent of surveyed Republicans assert that they are more inclined to support Trump since these legal developments unfolded.

The survey was conducted by Coefficient, querying 1,638 probable Republican primary voters across the nation. The results boast a mere 2.4 percentage point margin of error. Notably, the poll reveals that a substantial 75 percent of respondents believe that the recent charges are merely a calculated maneuver by the Department of Justice to divert attention from allegations of corruption within the Biden family.

VISIT WWW.PREPAREWITHMATT.COM TODAY AND PROTECT YOUR FAMILY’S FOOD SUPPLY

A triumphant Trump campaign aide exulted, “President Trump is dominating the Republican primary field as the attacks from Joe Biden’s Justice Department continue to backfire. The more voters see a weaponized, two-tiered system of justice, the more they rally around President Trump.”

This dynamic surge in Trump’s popularity is juxtaposed with the ongoing scrutiny surrounding Joe Biden’s awareness of his son’s foreign business dealings. Hunter Biden, who stands accused of leveraging his father’s name for personal financial gain, has cast shadows on the Biden family’s reputation.

Furthermore, in a hypothetical one-on-one matchup, Trump commands a 36-point lead over DeSantis, reigning with an overwhelming 57-point to 21-point advantage—an edge that has expanded by seven points since June.

The rest of the Republican contenders find themselves trailing in Trump’s wake, with prominent anti-Trump figure Chris Christie securing five percent, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy garnering four percent, and former Vice President Mike Pence, who recently secured a spot in the first presidential debate, claiming three percent.

These results vividly illustrate how Trump’s dominance persists within the field, a testament to his early entry into the race shortly after the midterm elections last year.

As Trump’s allies engage in a strategy dubbed ‘crib kill,’ aimed at stifling DeSantis’ prospects before they gain momentum, the strategy seems to be yielding results. DeSantis’ recent campaign overhaul, which witnessed the replacement of campaign manager Generra Peck with his long-serving chief of staff James Uthmeier, signals a concerted effort to counter Trump’s formidable influence.

In a revealing contrast, Trump’s favorability ratings also eclipse DeSantis’, with nearly half (49 percent) of voters viewing Trump “very favorably,” compared to DeSantis’ modest 19 percent. This divergence sheds light on the differing appeal these figures command among voters.

As Trump takes center stage with a speech at Windham High School in New Hampshire, his presence echoes through the early primary states. The electoral theater shifts to Iowa later in the week for its state fair, where Trump and other candidates are set to make their mark. The saga unfolds, marking the chapters of an electrifying primary season that promises to be anything but ordinary

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

