Trump SLAMS No Name Union Head of SAG-AFTRA, Resigns and Says “Who Cares”

The 45th President of the United States has had enough of the Hollywood elites trying to take shots at him for free media attention.

The union head Ms. Carteris was trying to claim disciplinary action against the former President and to revoke his membership. Trump was having none of it.

“I write to you today regarding your so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership. Who Cares!”

Read the Presidents full statement below:

This is just an example of why we love this man, isn’t it America!

