Trump SLAMS Biden Administration on Transgender Policies “Who the hell would have even believed that we’d be talking about this stuff?”

For those that may have missed it, we feel this is relevant to put out from a couple of weeks ago from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

Speaking at a rally in Michigan on April 2nd, Trump hammered the Biden administration on their transgender pushing policies.

“This week the Biden administration released guidance endorsing hormone therapy, puberty blockers and sex-changing surgeries for children and minor youth,” Trump told the crowd in Grand Rapids.

“Can you imagine a child and then they grow up and they say ‘why the hell did you do that to me mom or dad or government?’”

He’s not wrong, the fact that the liberal media and Democrats are pandering to less than 1% of the population in the United States is laughable and sickening at the same time. Transgenderism is a mental illness, plain and simple.

“Who the hell would have even believed that we’d be talking about this stuff?” the 45th president asked the crowd.

Of course a few days before Trump’s rally, President Joe Biden was quick to put out a video showing his support for transgender Americans. Disgusting isn’t it?

To transgender Americans of all ages, I want you to know that you are so brave. You belong. I have your back. pic.twitter.com/mD4F0m3rU1 — President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2022

“With their extremist sex and gender ideology the Democratic party is waging war on reality, war on science, war on children, war on women,” Trump said.

Trump is right, this is literally a war on women in children in America, and ladies it’s time for you to get loud and proud here. Women across America should be OUTRAGED by this transgender nonsense. From men competing in women’s sports to letting men in the women’s restroom. Where are you at voicing your disgust for this?

Ladies, you fought for rights to vote, equal pay in the workplace, but you’re going to let this slide? Million of women in America should be protesting this across the nation, why aren’t they?

