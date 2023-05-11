News

Trump SHREDS CNN Townhall Host Kaitlan Collins on Video Big Tech Removed and Media Refused to Air on Jan 6 [VIDEO INSIDE]

by Matt Couch

President Trump absolutely shredded CNN Hack journalist Kaitlan Collins who tried to claim that he waited too long to release the video.

Unfortunately for Kaitlan who’s not telling the truth, Facebook, Twitter, Google, and the media took the video down and would not allow it to be played. She’s lying, a and she knows she’s lying.

Watch President Trump with the goods, the proof, and the documentation to prove his point. CNN has not rebuttal other than more lies.

WATCH:

