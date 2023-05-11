Trump SHREDS CNN Townhall Host Kaitlan Collins on Video Big Tech Removed and Media Refused to Air on Jan 6 [VIDEO INSIDE]

President Trump absolutely shredded CNN Hack journalist Kaitlan Collins who tried to claim that he waited too long to release the video.

Unfortunately for Kaitlan who’s not telling the truth, Facebook, Twitter, Google, and the media took the video down and would not allow it to be played. She’s lying, a and she knows she’s lying.

There wasn't a bigger takeaway from tonights CNN Townhall than CNN's Kaitlan Collins blatantly LYING about President Trump's video telling people to go home and respect law and order.



These people are dishonest hacks, turn off the mainstream media. #RedVoiceMedia — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) May 11, 2023

Watch President Trump with the goods, the proof, and the documentation to prove his point. CNN has not rebuttal other than more lies.

WATCH:

Trump is winning the CNN audience over… #CNNTownHall pic.twitter.com/A47uJsQZDW — Red Voice Media (@redvoicenews) May 11, 2023

