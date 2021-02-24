Trump Sends Well-Wishes to “True Champion” Tiger Woods After Severe Car Crash, Biden Silent

The 45th President of the United States released a statement on his friend Tiger Woods who was in a severe roll-over car crash on Tuesday.

“Get well soon, Tiger. You are a true champion!” Trump said in a quote shared on Twitter by his spokesman and adviser Jason Miller.

The President as you know can’t release his own statement as the fascists at Twitter suspended his account and won’t allow him to communicate on their platforms, a disgusting move violating the first amendment of a sitting President.

In 2019, Trump awarded Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at a Rose Garden ceremony.

“Tiger Woods is a global symbol of American excellence, devotion and drive,” Trump said at the time. “Tiger, we are inspired by everything you have become and attained.”

Vice President Joe Biden at the publication of this article hasn’t said a word about Tiger Woods car crash, despite dozens of celebrities and sports athletes sending well wishes.

