Trump Sends Stern Warning to Young Conservatives About the Radical Far Left in America at Turning Point USA Event (VIDEO)

Last Saturday evening, former President Donald Trump spoke at Turning Points USA’s Student Action Summit (TPUSA) in Tampa, Florida. Trump said in his opening, “I ran twice, I won twice, and did much better the second time than I did the first, getting millions and millions more votes than we did in 2016, and likewise getting more votes than any sitting president in the history of country by far. And now, we may just have to do it again.”

Trump absolutely ripped into Nancy Pelosi and other far-leftists like Adam Schiff, hilariously describing Nasty Nancy as a “nut job and a Psycho.”

Trump commented, “We don’t talk about what we should be and you say, ‘Where does it stop? Where does it all end?’ It probably doesn’t stop because despite the great outside dangers. Our biggest threat remains the sick and sinister and very evil people from within our country.”

The former president continued, “Guys like (Rep. Adam) Schiff and people like Nancy Pelosi, she’s nuts. I’m telling you, she’s a nut job. I mean you talk about people in politics, Look at her husband. Every time something happens, he goes out and he buys stuff. He’s made a lot of money, made $100 million. She started off with nothing.”

“And she does have a big wall around her house, by the way, even though she fought us like crazy on the wall. But she’s crazy. She’s nuts. I’m telling you, she’s a psycho,” Trump ranted.

You can watch that here:

Trump on Nancy Pelosi: “She’s crazy. She’s nuts. I’m telling you she’s a psycho" pic.twitter.com/ac8Mabcb5y — PatrioticBabe 🇺🇸 (@PatrioticBabe_) July 24, 2022 And that wasn’t all that Trump said about Nasty Nancy. He also ripped her for her husband’s recent stock trade (Paul Pelosi bought stock in Nvidia, a chip maker, just a week before the House was expected to vote on providing subsidies for microchip makers), saying:



“I mean, how can they allow a person to make all that money? And the press barely wants to cover it. It’s called inside trading, insider trading. Everything this corrupt establishment is doing to me is all about preserving their power and control over the American people.”



Trump then added, “They’re sick. They wanna damage me in any form so I can no longer represent you. Obviously, they want me not to be the candidate because they never talk about anybody else.”



His comments on the stock trading came shortly after Nancy, when asked about the situation, just said, “No, absolutely not” when asked if she’s given her husband any stock tips and then walked off the stage, not taking any more questions.



You can watch that here:

“Has your husband ever made a stock purchase or sale based on information he's received from you?”



Nancy Pelosi, smirking: “No, absolutely not” pic.twitter.com/cjtYkZZ6Gm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 24, 2022

Unsurprisingly, the Pelosi’s have faced little criticism from the corporate press for the stock trade, with conservative media and Trump mainly singling it out as particularly egregious given the upcoming vote on subsidies that Paul Pelosi must have known about at the time of the trade and his wife’s control over one of the houses of the legislature.

The young crowd listened for any hint from the former president about his future plans. Most there believe it is a matter of when and not if Trump will announce he plans to run again.

Trump also dominated in a poll conducted during the TPUSA event, winning handedly even in Ron DeSantis’ Florida. He later commented on that on Truth Social, posting:

“@foxandfriends just really botched my poll numbers, no doubt on purpose. That show has been terrible, gone to the dark side. They quickly quote the big Turning Point Poll victory of almost 60 points over the number two Republican, and then hammer me with outliers. Actually, almost all polls have me leading all Republicans & Biden BY A LOT. RINO Paul Ryan, one of the weakest and worst Speakers EVER, must be running the place. Anyway, thank you to Turning Point, the crowd & “love” was AMAZING!

We appreciate our friends at Patriot Alerts for their contribution in this article.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...