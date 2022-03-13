TRUMP SAYS “YOU SHOULD BE SCARED” BECAUSE OF INCOMPETENT LEADERSHIP IN White House

On Wednesday host of “Full Send Podcast,” Kyle Forgeard was interviewing former President Donald Trump and they were discussing the possibility of nuclear war. During their conversation Forgeard asked Trump, “What is your take​ on that? Is this just a scared U.S. citizen right now that’s watching this unfold,” referring to the potential for nuclear war.



Trump responded,” Well, you should be scared because we have incompetent people heading up our country, who frankly got there through a fraudulent election.”



Forgeard then asked the former president, “How serious is the threat of nuclear warfare?”



Trump answered, “I think it’s serious. But I hate hearing Biden say ‘no, we don’t want anything to do with Russia, they’re a nuclear power.’ But so are we. And we’re a bigger nuclear power.”



“We have brand new, because of me, nuclear weapons that we didn’t have. And we have renovated weapons that were very old and now they’re renovated.” the former president added. “And we never want to use them. And by the way, you know how you’re not going to use them? By having them. If you didn’t have them, we would have big problems.”



Russian President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces be put on high alert on February 27. Putin’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine has been met with economic sanctions from the West, including a U.S. ban on Russian oil imports.

